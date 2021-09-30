Video: Engine Covers are Functional, Not Cosmetic Parts

Classic Land Rover Defenders are one of the most sought-after off-road vehicles one can buy, thanks to their timeless good looks and legendary toughness. But like all classic vehicles, keeping them on the road can be a bit of a challenge. So if you’re someone who loves the look of a classic Defender (if you’re reading this, you probably are) but would like something a bit more modern and dependable, then allow us to turn your attention to the FUNCTION from Black Bridge Motors.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO