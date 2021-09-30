CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Engine Covers are Functional, Not Cosmetic Parts

By Danielle Hess
Tire Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBabcox Media’s Andrew Markel explains the use for engine covers on vehicles for dampening noise from the direct injection high pressure fuel pump. Does your shop have a collection of engine covers sitting in a corner? In the past, engine covers were decorative, but today, they are designed to dampen noise from the direct injection high-pressure fuel pump on an increasing number of vehicles as they can make a lot of noise when in operation.

www.tirereview.com

