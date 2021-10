HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt joins Lions247 experts Sean Fitz and Tyler Donohue to analyze the biggest Iowa home game since 1985. The trio discuss Iowa's strengths/weaknesses, dissect the most important matchups, ways Iowa could exploit Penn State and how the Nittany Lions can give Iowa trouble. How has Spencer Petras progressed over the past year and a half? Can Penn State move the ball against the Hawkeye defense? What are the keys to slowing down Sean Clifford? The trio dive into all of that and more.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO