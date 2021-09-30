CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Daily briefing: On the ‘Academic Heisman,’ CFP expansion and UAB’s new stadium

By Ivan Maisel about 21 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfKhL_0cCp3l4N00
Protective Stadium in downtown Birmingham, the new home of the UAB Blazers (Courtesy of UAB Athletics)

Ivan Maisel’s “Daily Briefing” for On3:

Semifinalists announced for Campbell Trophy

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and Auburn kicker Anders Carlson are among the 176 semifinalists announced Wednesday for the Campbell Trophy, the “Academic Heisman” awarded by the National Football Foundation. The “12 to 14” finalists, each of whom will win an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship, will be named later this season. The winner, who receives a $25,000 postgrad grant, will be announced in December at the College Football Hall of Fame banquet in Las Vegas. A couple of the many cool stories: Carlson (3.92 in business) already has been accepted into an accelerated program to become a Delta Air Lines pilot, and Stanford defensive end Thomas Booker (3.88, double major in economics and communication) started a social justice initiative for student-athletes.

Fan boredom with CFP unlikely this season

The College Football Playoff, which over the summer stomped on the gas toward expansion to 12 teams, now is idling its engine. The leap by Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC spooked everyone, and the officials in charge, commissioners and presidents alike, decided to move more slowly. Funny thing is, one of the biggest reasons to expand — fan boredom with the same teams making the playoff every season — may be dissipating. Clemson already has lost twice. Ohio State can’t stop anyone. Oklahoma is having trouble scoring. You know what you call a postseason format that fixes last season’s problems? Twenty years ago, we called it the BCS.

Dreaming is free for UAB

UAB is having a ribbon-cutting at Protective Stadium tonight, two days before the Blazers play Liberty in their first game at the $200-million, 47,100-seat stadium in downtown Birmingham. It is a triumphant milestone for a program that for too many years survived on leftovers (fans and a stadium, the gallant and decrepit Legion Field). One little tidbit about Protective Stadium: It’s two-and-a-half miles from the UAB campus and two blocks from the SEC office. Hey, if Greg Sankey can look out his window and see your game, who knows? Maybe someday . . .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is loving life with the Patriots

Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott is loving life in Massachusetts, where she’s supporting the Patriots’ rookie quarterback. Scott shared a series of Instagram Story posts from Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium, where Jones and the Pats suffered a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins, 17-16. Scott, a University of...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB released by Las Vegas Raiders

BJ Emmons’ time with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be done. The former Alabama running back was let go Monday in a series of roster moves by the Raiders. Emmons was cut from the team’s active roster last week. He was quickly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Monday roster move is Emmons’ release from the Las Vegas practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anders Carlson
Person
Sean Clifford
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Viral Cheerleaders Video

The two best moments from college football’s Week 2 slate came from a cat’s near-death fall at Hard Rock Stadium and a viral video from Florida State’s cheerleading squad – seriously. That’s what makes college football great, when you think about it. Sure, the games are awesome, but everything that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

USC football coaching search: Urban Meyer's wife Shelley responds to rumors

Urban Meyer’s debut as an NFL head coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars did not go according to plan. The Jaguars lost 37-21 and there was a pregame report from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora out there that Meyer became “unhinged” about losing, and another that he could be interested in the vacant USC job.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Uab#Clemson#American Football#The Academic Heisman#Cfp#Daily Briefing#Campbell Trophy Michigan#The Campbell Trophy#Delta Air Lines#Stanford#Sec#Ohio State#Bcs#Uab Uab#The Blazers Play Liberty
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum picks Alabama's next 'dangerous' opponent

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide have passed every test thrown their way in 2021, beating Miami in Week 1 and squeaking past Georgia in Week 3. But ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum cautioned Crimson Tide fans to not underestimate one high-powered team in Alabama’s path: the Ole Miss Rebels.
ALABAMA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Tennessee High School Football player Micah Montgomery drowned on Sunday

A Tennessee High School announced the drowning death of a student-athlete on Sunday. According to News Channel 11, Tennessee High Vikings football player Micah Montgomery passed away after drowning at South Holston Lake Sunday evening. Police responded to an incident around 4 p.m. to find the body of 16-year-old Micah...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly “Loves” 1 CFB Program

Five-star quarterback Arch Manning was in Athens last weekend to visit Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. While there, Manning met with Smart and Georgia’s coaching staff. He also watched the Bulldogs’ beatdown of South Carolina last Saturday. According to Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, Manning loved everything he saw and...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Sideline Photo Of Scott Frost Is Going Viral

No one really gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers a chance heading into their matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Although they’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard right now, they have actually been able to compete with the No. 3 team in the country. The Cornhuskers had a chance to get...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy