Pull the plug on spam calls | Editorial

Stop your life: Someone wants to sell you something. It doesn’t matter that you’re on the federal Do Not Call Registry. It doesn’t matter that a congressional task force convened officials from a plethora of agencies to find a solution and that some of that was codified into law. No matter that fines ranging as high as $10,000 per call threaten perpetrators of these unwanted robocalls, spam calls and other solicitations. Or, that your phone service has been pressed to identify and remove the calls, or that your cell phone settings are adjusted to “block caller” and to silence rings from numbers it can’t identify.