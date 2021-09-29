CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Pull the plug on spam calls | Editorial

By Subscribe
The Ledger
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop your life: Someone wants to sell you something. It doesn’t matter that you’re on the federal Do Not Call Registry. It doesn’t matter that a congressional task force convened officials from a plethora of agencies to find a solution and that some of that was codified into law. No matter that fines ranging as high as $10,000 per call threaten perpetrators of these unwanted robocalls, spam calls and other solicitations. Or, that your phone service has been pressed to identify and remove the calls, or that your cell phone settings are adjusted to “block caller” and to silence rings from numbers it can’t identify.

www.theledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoingItLocal

BLUMENTHAL URGES FCC ACTION ON ROBOCALLS & SPAM TEXTS

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Amid a rise in unsolicited text messages and ongoing robocalls, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take aggressive action to curb these scams plaguing consumers. Blumenthal called on the agency to strengthen anti-robocall laws, require phone carriers to block illegal marketing, and bring enforcement action against those behind the schemes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

More Than 3,000 Phone Companies Have Not Fully Implemented Spam Call Prevention Tech By Deadline

(CBS4) – Tuesday, Sept. 28 is the deadline for phone companies to take action against spam robocalls, but according to Federal Communications Commission data, more than 3,000 U.S. phone companies aren’t up to par with the FCC’s requirements. Experts say there will be consequences. (credit: CBS) All phone companies are required to implement a technology that will identify or block robocalls as they are traveling through the air, before they get connected to your phone. It’s called STIR/SHAKEN, an acronym for Secure Telephone Identity Revisited (STIR) and Signature-based Handling of Asserted Information Using toKENs (SHAKEN) standards. The technology screens calls and identifies numbers...
TECHNOLOGY
kiss951.com

The FCC Is Moving To Block Spam and Robo-Calls

Finally! Tired of robo-callers bugging you about your car’s extended warranty? Who isn’t? I don’t answer any call that the number isn’t in my phone because I’m not dealing with it. We may have a fix to this problem! The FCC is taking some aggressive steps to cut down on spam and robo-calls. The agency is using new protocols to make sure that spammers aren’t getting around robocall bans with loopholes. That includes a new ID authentication process known as STIR/SHAKEN, which FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel called “a very powerful tool for blocking unlawful robocalls”.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
federalnewsnetwork.com

A couple of ideas for how the IRS can plug the so-called tax gap

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. With the IRS possibly getting big budget boosts in the next few years, the question becomes whether it can hire the people it says it needs … with any reasonable speed. A long time federal management expert says a solution is right there in plain sight. American University Key Executive Leadership Program professor Bob Tobias joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss.
ECONOMY
moneytalksnews.com

Spam Texts and Robocalls on the Rise Again

Robocalls and spam texts — the scourge of phones everywhere — are on the upswing. Americans unhappily received around 6.2 billion spam calls in August 2021, which marked a 10% increase from July, according to RoboKiller, an app that blocks spam calls and text messages. After dipping 5% in July,...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
Person
Charlie Crist
BGR.com

The next stimulus check comes out next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The latest stimulus checks — which were the latest installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were sent out about three weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — October 15, to be specific. It’s the fourth in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Luxurious bed sheets...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spam#Insurance Company#Robocall Response Team#Department Of Justice#Aetna#Blue Cross Blue Shield#Cigna#Unitedhealth Group
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
moneytalksnews.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
FCC
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
southarkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Payments Now Heading Your Way

Federal stimulus checks have been issued throughout different states to assist American households with their rising costs. For low- and middle-income families, these monetary advantages provide a cash boost and instant assistance. A fourth stimulus check may be on your way, depending on where you reside. Government authorities and legislators...
PERSONAL FINANCE
newsbrig.com

3 Reasons Why Your Social Security Check Was Short This Month

An estimated 46.7 million Americans receive Social Security retirement benefits each month, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The average monthly benefit is $1,555, and for some, it represents their primary source of retirement income. Even if you’ve saved funds in a 401(k), an individual retirement account (IRA), or...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy