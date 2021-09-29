CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Can I still sue a landlord after an arbitration with the rent board?

By Asked in San Francisco, CA
avvo.com
 7 days ago

If you arbitrate the dispute, then you would normally not be able to sue for the claims which were included in the arbitration. If you have additional claims, which were not part of the arbitration, you should be able to sue for those. The Rent Board can award back rent/rent...

avvo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Current

Officials miffed after Realtors tell landlords they ‘can raise the rent as much as they like’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Whether it’s seniors on fixed incomes or workers trying to stay afloat in a rebounding economy, Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy said he’s heard similar stories of people facing steep rental increases who fear they might lose their housing.  Rents for the Las Vegas metropolitan area have already increased 20% since February 2020 according to […] The post Officials miffed after Realtors tell landlords they ‘can raise the rent as much as they like’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Arbitration Award#The Rent Board
kalw.org

Landlords Challenge Back Rent Relief Law

Hair salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and other businesses that fell vulnerable during the COVID-19 shutdown owe about $45 million in unpaid rent per month in San Francisco, according to a report from the city’s Budget and Legislative Analyst's Office. The law, introduced by City Supervisor Dean Preston and approved by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul asks for more rent funding, landlords running into obstacles

Hochul asks for more rent funding, landlords running into obstacles. Hochul asks for more rent funding, landlords running into obstacles. NYS Health Commissioner Howard Zucker puts in letter of resignation. Cardona's Market opens newly renovated Latham location. Local organization says 'enough is enough' regarding gun violence. 19-year-old charged in fatal...
TROY, NY
cityofwoodland.org

CA Rent Assistance Still Available, Can Be Used Towards Back Rent Owed

Need help with unpaid rent or utilities? Apply Now | ¿Necesita ayuda pagando la renta o los servicios públicos? Aplique ahora. After September 30, California renters will be responsible for paying 100% of past due rent. This rent can be covered if they apply for assistance. As of October 1,...
WOODLAND, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Activists and attorneys: Landlords cannot refuse ERAP funding

Lawmakers returned to Albany in August for an extraordinary session of the state Legislature to extend New York's eviction moratorium to Jan. 15. Lawmakers also included a provision that allowed landlords to contest hardship claims by tenant in court. It was a necessary fix in order to comply with a...
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco landlords sue over rent relief bill

SAN FRANCISCO - Landlord associations filed suit in California Superior Court this week against a city back rent relief bill, originally intended to relieve pandemic-related debt for small businesses. Hair salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and other businesses that fell vulnerable during the COVID-19 shutdown collectively acquired $44.9 million in unpaid...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Watertown Daily Times

Judge rules in favor of Alexandria Town Board after resident sues over sewer rate hike

ALEXANDRIA — A judge has ruled in favor of the Alexandria Town Board in a lawsuit brought by a resident nearly three years ago alleging fraud and corruption. In December 2018, Daniel B. Peterson, a Redwood resident, filed a state Supreme Court lawsuit against the board, accusing the town of unlawfully charging expenses to the Redwood water and sewer district that were improper and should have been paid by other funds.
REDWOOD, NY
MinnPost

St. Paul rent proposal offers predictability for renters and landlords alike

Lindeke’s argument against vacancy control is misguided at best. This November, St. Paul voters will have the chance to pass a rent stabilization policy that will lead the nation in rewriting the outdated and unfair rules that give landlords unlimited power to economically exploit their tenants. And voters need to know the facts about the necessity and impact of this vital proposal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Montclair Local

Landlords plead: End Montclair’s rent freeze

Montclair landlords are urging the township to end its rent increase freeze, as New Jersey’s public health emergency for the coronavirus pandemic was lifted in June, and property owners are dealing with increased costs. However, the rent freeze is legally authorized under a separate state of emergency Gov. Phil Murphy...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Why One Lawyer Thinks the FBI May Already Know Where Brian Laundrie Is

Brian Laundrie went “missing,” on September 17. Since then, several individuals and organizations have been hunting for him. Local and federal law enforcement have been tracking him. Additionally, John Walsh, internet sleuths, and even reality TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter have inserted themselves into the hunt. Currently, it seems like the whole world wants to know where Laundrie is hiding.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Texas set to execute ex-Marine who's asking Supreme Court to step in

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Texas on Wednesday is expected to carry out the execution of a Marine Corps veteran who was convicted of killing a convenience store worker in 2004. John Ramirez, 37, is set to be put to death by lethal injection at the Huntsville Unit on Wednesday evening for the murder of Pablo Castro in Corpus Christi, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

IRS Demands Payback of $600, $1,200 & $1,400 Stimulus Checks Benefits

For quite some time, IRS has been sending stimulus payments, tax refunds to eligible Americans. However, despite their claim, many eligible Americans are yet to get their due. If that wasn’t enough, IRS is now sending out letters to Americans and demanding the payback of full or partial stimulus payments.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy