The Atlanta Braves extended their winning streak to three straight games with a 6-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night. The Braves got right to work in the first as Jorge Soler led off the game by reaching on an error by Josh VanMeter at third. Soler was erased on a ground ball by Freddie Freeman but Freeman beat the relay throw at first. After an Ozzie Albies fly out, Austin Riley stepped to the plate and drove a 1-2 pitch out to left for his 30th home run of the season to give Atlanta a 2-0 lead.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO