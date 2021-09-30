CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Throwback Thursday: Giants defeat Saints at Yankee Stadium in 1972

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YLuUq_0cCozwZU00

Professional football in New York was in a much different place back in 1972. There were two teams playing within the five boroughs, and there were enough fans to go around for both teams regardless of where they were in the standings.

In Flushing, the New York Jets were three years removed from their miracle Super Bowl upset, and Joe Namath’s knees were wearing thin. Up in the Bronx, the New York Giants were trying to find their way back to the NFL playoffs, a place they hadn’t been since 1963.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, the Jets were hosting the powerful Miami Dolphins at Shea Stadium. Miami was 3-0 coming into the game, and Jets were 2-1 after dropping the prior week’s game to the Houston Oilers, 26-20.

The 1-2 Giants were entertaining a winless New Orleans Saints team quarterbacked by Archie Manning.

From the New York Times:

New York was an autumn festival yesterday for pro football fans as both the Giants and Jets played home games. A total of 125,898 fans turned out at Yankee Stadium and Shea Stadium.

At Yankee Stadium, Charlie Evans scored three touch downs to lead the Giants to an easy 45-21 victory over the New Orleans Saints before 62,057. The second‐year pro caught a scoring aerial of 10 yards from Norm Snead and tallied on runs of 24 and 8 yards all in the first half when the Giants were building a 31‐7 lead.

At Shea Stadium, 63,841 saw the Miami Dolphins continue as the only undefeated team in the National Football League with a 27‐17 triumph over the Jets. Bob Griese threw a 17‐yard touch down pass to Howard Twilley and set up two scoring runs by Jim Kiick with passes.

Lots to unpack here. First off, that’s a lot of people going to see football, but that day was perfect weather for it. The Jets sold enough tickets to lift the local TV blackout. The Giants did not — the near 80,000-seat Yankee Stadium was nearly impossible to sell out.

Who was Charlie Evans? Well, he was a 14th-round draft pick of the Giants out of USC in 1971 and was used in tandem with Ron Johnson. As a rookie in 1971, Evans scored three times in a game in San Diego.

This would be his other big game in a Giants uniform. Evans’ 87 yards on that day would be the most in his four-year career. He played in Washington in 1974 and was out of football after that season.

The Giants went on to finish 8-6 for head coach Alex Webster in 1972 but fell shy of the postseason. It would be their last winning season until 1981.

The Jets went on to a 7-7 year and lost to Miami twice. No big deal there as the Dolphins went undefeated that season.

But for those too young to know or remember, football was always a big draw in the Big Apple and this Sunday proved that.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Green Bay Packers reportedly looking to make a trade ASAP

The Green Bay Packers got absolutely obliterated in week one of the NFL season by the New Orleans Saints. Coming off of a preseason filled with turmoil and drama surrounding star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, this might have been seen as a worst-case scenario. Rodgers and the rest of the Packers are trying to keep a level head about things as they hope to bounce back against the Detroit Lions this weekend, but it’s clear that some changes are needed.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants defeat Saints: Winners, losers and those in between

The New York Giants rallied from two scores down with under 7:00 remaining in the fourth quarter to push the game into overtime. After winning the coin toss, the ball was put into the hands of quarterback Daniel Jones and he didn’t look back. He and running back Saquon Barkley put the finishing touches on one of DJ’s best games as a pro.
NFL
Yardbarker

First Look: Giants vs. Saints

The last time the Saints had a full-capacity crowd on hand was January 5, 2020 when they lost the Wild Card game in overtime to the Vikings. Sunday sees the Superdome as normal as anyone could ask for as the team welcomes the Giants for their Week 4 matchup. New Orleans (2-1) looks to improve on last week's road win over the Patriots, while New York (0-3) is seeking its first win of the season. Here's a few areas to watch for this game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
SportsGrid

Giants’ Thursday Injury Report

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that Giants‘ wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are not practicing on Thursday. Both are nursing hamstring injuries which can be rather bothersome for players who depend on their speed to be influential. Neither player practiced on Thursday as their prospects look doubtful to play Sunday in the Saints‘ home opener.
NFL
giants.com

Giants Now: Giants vs. Saints tale of the tape

The Giants are still searching for their first win of the season, while the Saints look to improve to 3-1 on the year when the two teams meet at the Caesars Superdome this Sunday for a Week 4 matchup. Big Blue suffered their second consecutive heartbreaking loss last weekend, as...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Namath
Person
Alex Webster
fullpresscoverage.com

Giants at Saints: Preview and Prediction

Football is a game of inches. This much we know by now. For the New York Giants this year, that age-old truism has been especially cruel. Big Blue has lost their last two games on last-second field goals. They’re just a handful of unforced errors and missed opportunities from being 2-1 after three weeks. Instead, the 0-3 Giants are looking down the barrel of another losing season. New York would have to win 10 of their remaining 14 games to have a realistic chance at the playoffs, and they face a daunting schedule of opponents the rest of the way.
NFL
nysportsday.com

Giants Face More Challenges With Saints

It’s on to the next round for the Giants and back-to-back losses are more than a deflating fighter winning on points and getting knocked out in the final round. The challenges of quarterback Daniel Jones saw some improvement in a deflating loss to the Falcons. The Giants defense continues to struggle.
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Saints: Preparing for Jameis

All is not well in New York. The Giants are 0-3, and the angst level is high. Head coach Joe Judge is facing questions about his approach after a few conservative decisions in a three-point loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett is facing questions yet again after the offense struggled, managing just 14 points a week ago. With a brutal stretch of games coming up including the Cowboys, the Rams, the Panthers, the Chiefs and the Raiders, New York has to somehow avoid an 0-4 start, and build some momentum.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankee Stadium#Nfl Playoffs#Shea Stadium#American Football#The New York Giants#Jets#The Houston Oilers#The New York Times#The New Orleans Saints#Second Year Pro#The Miami Dolphins#27 17#Usc
WWL-AMFM

Scoot: The Saints: “snatching defeat from the jaws of victory!”

It was like watching a movie that you’d seen before but you were hoping for a different ending. But that was not to be yesterday in the Caesars Superdome when the New Orleans Saints lost to the previous winless New York Giants. Let’s be clear about this - the Giants didn’t win - the Saints lost.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Bad start to Dolphins’ season just got worse as Miami falls to previously winless Colts

The bad start to the Miami Dolphins’ season just got worse. The Dolphins, again, put together an abysmal offensive performance for three and a half quarters. A late comeback attempt was futile, and they fell, 27-17, to the previously winless Indianapolis Colts, who battled a slew of injuries to key players, on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium. “We played bad across the board — ...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Saints final score: New York defeats New Orleans, 27-21 in OT

The New York Giants defeated the New Orleans Saints, 21-21, in overtime on Sunday to win their first game of the season and improve to 1-3 on the season. The Saints dropped to 2-2 on the season. The Giants trailed by 11 early in the fourth quarter and came all...
NFL
WLBT

Giants shock the Saints in overtime

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Giants scored 17 unanswered points to beat the Saints in overtime, 27-21. Saqoun Barkley scored on a 6-yard touchdown run to give New York the victory. Taysom Hill scored on two 8-yard touchdown runs in a loss for the Black and Gold. Sean Payton utilized...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Derrick

Saints disappointed after folding in 'Domecoming' defeat

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and the Saints' offense broke the huddle to start a drive with nine minutes left in regulation, New Orleans looked poised to close out a victory in its first game in front of a full Superdome in more than a year.
NFL
Vicksburg Post

Giants spoil Saints’ Superdome homecoming

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Daniel Jones and the indefatigable New York Giants faced down deafening crowd noise in the Superdome, erased an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter and broke into the win column in a game fittingly decided on the final play. Saquon Barkley ran for a 6-yard touchdown...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
75K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy