Boxing Champion Claressa Shields: ‘Don’t Ever Disrespect Me. I Would Never Fight on Jake Paul’s Undercard’

 5 days ago
Boxing champion Claressa Shields bit back at a suggestion that she should appear on a Jake Paul undercard. She says she could easily beat the YouTuber in a fight.

“Don’t ever disrespect me,” she said when asked if she’d appear as his undercard. “I would never fight on the undercard of Jake Paul. I’m a three-division world champion and a two-time Olympic gold medallist in boxing,” she told reporters.

“I would never fight on Jake Paul’s undercard. I don’t know what Amanda Serrano’s purse was – I think it was $75,000-$100,000. I would never fight another boxing match for that money because I’m worth so much more. I’m a $1 million fighter,” she continued.

Amanda Serrano, one of the top female fighters in the world, appeared on Paul’s most recent undercard during his recent fight against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Shields says she could easily take Paul down right now.

“[Jake Paul] was having a circus show. No disrespect to Tyron Woodley or Jake Paul, but I’m a real boxer. I could beat up Jake Paul at the weight class I’m at right now. I would never fight on the undercard of someone who does not possess the skills or accomplishments that I have.”

Paul has been trying to cement himself as a serious fighter — but he is yet to step into the ring with a real boxer.

To further make her point, Shield posted a clip of the press conference to her Instagram page.

“DON’T EVER DISRESPECT THE GWOAT! I’M A WOMAN WHO IS NOT GONNA FIGHT UNDER MEN WHO ARE LESS ACCOMPLISHED THAN ME! Especially no JAKE PAUL! WE TREAT WOMEN WITH RESPECT IN MY WORLD! MAKE SURE YALL TUNE INTO ESPN2 OCTOBER 27th WITH THE PFL!” she captioned the post.

Shields is currently the reigning two-division boxing champion, a two-time USA Olympic gold medalist and the only boxer to simultaneously hold the four major belts – IBF, WBC, WBA, and WBO. Shields is also the only undisputed champion ever in two weight classes, light middleweight and middleweight.

