CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Toledo area's cross country leaders for week of Sept. 27

By By Amanda Levine / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6k2D_0cCoywbh00

Here are the top 10 times for boys and girls cross country runners from The Blade’s coverage area, according to available results:

BOYS

1. Joshuah Taylor (Bryan), 15:31.52

2. Riley Nixon (Ottawa Hills), 15:46.00

3. Ryan Winkler (St. Francis), 15:48.69

4. Ethan Cope (St. Francis), 16:04.78

5. Eric Board (Maumee), 16:09.90

6. Hunter Wasnich (Wauseon), 16:24.13

7. Aaron Partin (Bowling Green), 16:30.90

8. Ryan Otto (Napoleon), 16:32.44

9. Thomas Franklin (Ottawa Hills), 16:38.00

10. Jack Callan (Wauseon), 16:39.03

GIRLS

1. Maddy Foster (Bedford), 18:14.60

2. Aubrey Duhaime (Perrysburg), 18:24.72

3. Hope Oelkrug (Liberty Center), 18:35.71

4. Joanna Kelley (Ottawa Hills), 18:41.72

5. Macie Miller (Old Fort), 18:42.89

6. Ava Beeks (Perrysburg), 18:46.00

7. Sinai Douglas (Start), 18:53.83

8. Lauren Sancrant (Bedford), 19:00.90

9. Lucy Porter (Maumee), 19:10.02

10. Makayla Meller (Liberty Center), 19:11.30

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Van Buren places second in Division II girls golf district tournament

FINDLAY — Van Buren claimed one of the four state tournament spots up for grabs Monday in the Division II girls golf district tournament at Sycamore Springs Golf Course. The Black Knights, who finished eighth in last year’s state tournament, finished second at 347, four shots behind district champion Lima Central Catholic. Joslyn Hunt shot 80 for a fourth-place individual finish to pace Van Buren, with Claire Recker’s 84 (tied for seventh individually), Ali Bishop’s 86 (tied for ninth individually), and Maggie Wehrle’s 97 rounding out the team score.
FINDLAY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perrysburg, OH
City
Maumee, OH
Toledo, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Ottawa Hills, OH
City
Toledo, OH
City
Wauseon, OH
The Blade

Daily Log: 10/05

Sarah and Andrew Dysard, Delta, Ohio, boy, Oct. 4. Kaitlin Herrera, Oregon, girl, Oct. 2. Keron Davis, Toledo, girl, Sept. 30. Amy Dutcher, Swanton, boy, Sept. 30. Alicia Rybeck and Justin Murray, Metamora, Ohio, boy, Sept. 30.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Porter
Person
Ryan Winkler
The Blade

Opening lines: Bowling Green favored by 13 against Akron

As far as the oddsmakers go, the needle is starting to swing in the direction of the Bowling Green State University football team. In odds posted Sunday by the FanDuel sportsbook, the Falcons (2-3, 0-1 Mid-American Conference) are 13-point favorites in Saturday’s home contest against Akron (1-4, 0-1). The over/under line for the noon start Saturday is 45, with the game streaming on ESPN+.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Blade

Walleye sign high-scoring ECHL forward Matt Berry

The Toledo Walleye have signed Matt Berry, a forward who has averaged nearly a point per game in the ECHL in five seasons. Berry, a native of Canton, Mich., has amassed 165 points in 171 career ECHL contests. Berry has scored 67 goals to go along with 98 assists. The 29-year-old has played for Utah, Florida, and Kalamazoo in the ECHL. He has also a plus-minus rating of plus-54 in those games.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Blade

NWOAL football roundup: Wauseon scores win over Patrick Henry

WAUSEON — The Wauseon football team defeated Patrick Henry 21-6 Friday in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League game. The Indians (5-2, 3-1) were led by the passing of Elijah McLeod (21-of-31, 243 yards, two touchdowns). McCleod hit Jude Armstrong for a 7-yard score in the first quarter, and Jonas Tester...
WAUSEON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

Rodriguez grand slam lifts Mud Hens to win over St. Paul

Aderlin Rodriguez hit a grand slam and Riley Greene had a two-run home run as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated St. Paul 8-2 on Friday at Fifth Third Field. Rodriguez hit his 29th homer of the season in the seventh inning to bring his season-RBI total to 91.
MLB
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy