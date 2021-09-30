Toledo area's cross country leaders for week of Sept. 27

The Toledo Walleye have signed Matt Berry, a forward who has averaged nearly a point per game in the ECHL in five seasons. Berry, a native of Canton, Mich., has amassed 165 points in 171 career ECHL contests. Berry has scored 67 goals to go along with 98 assists. The 29-year-old has played for Utah, Florida, and Kalamazoo in the ECHL. He has also a plus-minus rating of plus-54 in those games.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO