Toledo area's cross country leaders for week of Sept. 27
Here are the top 10 times for boys and girls cross country runners from The Blade’s coverage area, according to available results:
BOYS
1. Joshuah Taylor (Bryan), 15:31.52
2. Riley Nixon (Ottawa Hills), 15:46.00
3. Ryan Winkler (St. Francis), 15:48.69
4. Ethan Cope (St. Francis), 16:04.78
5. Eric Board (Maumee), 16:09.90
6. Hunter Wasnich (Wauseon), 16:24.13
7. Aaron Partin (Bowling Green), 16:30.90
8. Ryan Otto (Napoleon), 16:32.44
9. Thomas Franklin (Ottawa Hills), 16:38.00
10. Jack Callan (Wauseon), 16:39.03
GIRLS
1. Maddy Foster (Bedford), 18:14.60
2. Aubrey Duhaime (Perrysburg), 18:24.72
3. Hope Oelkrug (Liberty Center), 18:35.71
4. Joanna Kelley (Ottawa Hills), 18:41.72
5. Macie Miller (Old Fort), 18:42.89
6. Ava Beeks (Perrysburg), 18:46.00
7. Sinai Douglas (Start), 18:53.83
8. Lauren Sancrant (Bedford), 19:00.90
9. Lucy Porter (Maumee), 19:10.02
10. Makayla Meller (Liberty Center), 19:11.30
