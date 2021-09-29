Odd Articulations: Success isn’t only skin deep
The Small Business Development Center at Troy University takes pride in nourishing the dreams of young entrepreneurs, no matter how unique their idea might be. Dothan resident Dalton German was just 16 years old when he launched Odd Articulations, a custom oddities shop specializing in fully assembled and posed, or ‘articulated’ skeletons. The market might sound macabre, but business is booming: German now banks a six-figure revenue each year at only 22 years old.today.troy.edu
