Osteoporosis is a silent disease that many people don’t take seriously enough. Often, you’ll have no advanced warning of its onset until you have a bone fracture. It is an ailment that moves from bone breakage to artificial replacements to wheelchair. It limits your mobility and exercise, which can open the door for other diseases like diabetes or stroke. Paying attention to the causes of osteoporosis and doing your best to prevent are two very important steps for lasting bone health.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO