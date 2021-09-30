CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Melissa Febos on Why Labyrinth Is a Queer Film

By Open Form
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Open Form, a new weekly film podcast hosted by award-winning writer Mychal Denzel Smith. Each week, a different author chooses a movie: a movie they love, a movie they hate, a movie they hate to love. Something nostalgic from their childhood. A brand-new obsession. Something they’ve been dying to talk about for ages and their friends are constantly annoyed by them bringing it up.

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why is Hollywood still denying Black queer love stories?

On 12 May, screenwriter Kirk A Moore took to his Twitter page calling for his Black gay followers to share images of themselves with their Black partners. The now viral thread seemed like a simple request, with it racking up more than 3,000 retweets and over 7,600 likes as Black couples shared their photos together and Twitter users posted comment after comment sharing their joy in engaging with the thread celebrating diverse body shapes, skin tones, ages and regional backgrounds.
Literary Hub

A Ghost in His Own Life: Colm Tóibín on the Great Thomas Mann

Open Source is the world’s longest-running podcast. Christopher Lydon circles the big ideas in culture, the arts and politics with the smartest people in the world. It’s the kind of curious, critical, high-energy conversation we’re all missing nowadays. *. Thomas Mann was one of those cultural giants the world doesn’t...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Against Certainty: Melissa Broder on the Intellectual Freedom of Poetry

This week on The Maris Review, Melissa Broder joins Maris Kreizman to discuss her new poetry collection, Superdoom, out now from Tin House. MB: When I looked back, I was surprised at how many of the themes from my newest novel, Milk Fed, showed up [in my early poetry]. There’s a mikvah, the Jewish ritual bath. I remembered a lot of my older poetry having a lot of Catholic imagery because it was a fascination of mine. But it’s been Jewy all along, I didn’t quite realize. I guess writers write their obsessions, and I guess my obsessions are mine for the long haul.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
papermag.com

Maya Jane Coles on Her Queer Gothic Assassin Film Noir

She's been a stalwart of the deep house scene for over a decade now, sampled by the likes of Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and tapped to remix everyone from Depeche Mode to Ella Fitzgerald. Now, British-Japanese DJ and producer Maya Jane Coles is setting the mood for her forthcoming album, Night Creature, with a two-part short film that's just as danceable as it is deadly.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bowie
Person
Jim Henson
Person
Jennifer Connelly
Literary Hub

New and Noteworthy Nonfiction to Read This October

David Graeber and David Wengrow, The Dawn of Everything: A New History of Humanity. (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) The world lost an important and original thinker when anarchist anthropologist David Graeber died in early September at the too-young age of 59. Known for a thoroughly engaging way of narrativizing history and a fearless enthusiasm in challenging orthodoxies, Graeber is perhaps best known for his wonderfully readable eviscerations of contemporary capitalism: Debt: The First 5,000 Years, and Bullshit Jobs. Planned as the first in a massive, all-encompassing trilogy, the 700-page Dawn of Everything was meant to be a kind of magnum opus, and though it’s only the first third, its sprawling ambition (fueled by Graeber’s quintessentially conversational erudition) is evident from the very first chapter, which features subheadings like How the Conventional Narrative of Human History is Not Only Wrong But Quite Needlessly Dull, and In Which We Set the Scene Broadly for a World of Cities, and Why Both the Hobbesian and Rousseauian Versions of Human History Have Dire Political Implications. Graeber and Wengrow aren’t messing around, and though any “history of humanity” will require some pretty broad generalizing (as this book does), The Dawn of Everything is equally full of provocative reconsiderations of how, exactly, civilization has come to be. –Jonny Diamond, Lit Hub Editor in Chief.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Esi Edugyan’s Washington Black is coming to Hulu.

Today, Hulu announced that it has ordered a nine-episode limited series adaptation of Esi Edugyan’s Booker-shortlisted novel Washington Black. Sterling K. Brown (This is Us, Black Panther) will star in the series; he’s also executive producing under his Indian Meadow Productions banner. Selwyn Seyfu Hinds (Twilight Zone, Strange Adventures) will adapt the novel for the screen, as well as co-executive produce. Edugyan is a co-producer on the project.
TV SERIES
Literary Hub

On the Vivid Landscapes of Alice Munro

Welcome to Lit Century: 100 Years, 100 Books. Combining literary analysis with an in-depth look at historical context, hosts Sandra Newman and Catherine Nichols choose one book for each year of the 20th century, and—along with special guests—will take a deep dive into a hundred years of literature. In this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Palindromes and Rooftop Iguanas: Readings by David Naimon, Victoria Buitron, and Aimee Bender

Micro is a podcast for short but powerful writing. Each episode features a few short pieces of fiction, creative nonfiction, and/or poetry read by the author. The ambiguity of language and the subjectivity of interpretation feature in our first episode of Micro Season 2. Playing off multifaceted perspectives, these three pieces meet at the intersection of humor and aching reality, a space that feels all too relatable.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labyrinth
Variety

12 Horror Audiobooks That Will Chill Your Blood

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. When you’re in the mood for a really good scare, a well-crafted horror novel is often the best place to turn. While movies and TV shows might reach a wider audience, frequent horror readers know that the written word is practically unmatched when it comes to delivering potent chills. Perhaps that’s because the reader is forced to use their own imagination to fill in...
TV & VIDEOS
Literary Hub

Here Are September’s Best Reviewed Memoirs and Biographies

Winfred Rembert’s Chasing Me to My Grave, Joy Harjo’s Poet Warrior, Dawn Turner’s Three Girls From Bronzeville, Qian Julie Wang’s Beautiful Country, and Antonio Michael Downing’s Saga Boy all feature among the best reviewed memoirs and biographies of the month. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
theaureview.com

Queer Screen Film Fest showcased the best LGBTIQ+ films from around the world

Disclaimer, I identify as a straight, CISgender woman and an ally of the LGBTIQ+ community. Queer Screen was founded in 1993 by a group of queer Sydney filmmakers, students, and supporters who wanted to focus on queer film and screen culture and since 2013 the Queer Screen Film Fest, has delivered the latest LGBTIQ+ movies to Sydney screens.
MOVIES
Literary Hub

Lauren Groff on the Complexities of Faith in Her New Book

In this week’s episode, Kendra talks with Lauren Groff about her book, Matrix, which is out now from Riverhead Books. Lauren: I wanted to write a book that had modern resonance and historical resonance. And those two forks, like two tines of a tuning fork, sang back and forth—the past and the present. So I was able to write about the contemporary day, but slant. I was able to actually look back in time and see maybe the roots of where we got to now, look back in time and see sort of the burgeoning, the new growth that became the old-growth forests of where we are now, sort of at the brink of climate collapse and democracy, everything. It was a moral choice for me to engage with the present day and not be escapist in this particular work.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TVOvermind

Why The Hangover Sequels Failed To Recapture The Success Of The First Film

In 2009, The Hangover shocked Hollywood by becoming a critical and commercial success, with the film garnering nearly $500 million worldwide. Starring Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born, American Hustle), Ed Helms (Vacation, We’re the Millers), and Zach Galifianakis (Missing Link, Muppets Most Wanted), the film follows Doug and his three friends to a wild and unforgettable trip to Las Vegas. The Problem? The gang wakes up to a massive hangover that makes them forget their epic night and more importantly Doug! With little time before Doug’s wedding, the three hazy pals try to retrace their steps and find the groom in time to walk down the aisle. The raunchy comedy even won a Golden Globe for best motion picture – comedy or musical.
MOVIES
Literary Hub

Illustrating a Disruption to the Mundanity of Bureaucratic Life

Theo Ellsworth is a self-taught artist living in Montana. His previously published comics include Capacity, The Understanding Monster, Sleeper Car, and An Exorcism. He has been the recipient of the Lynd Ward Honor Book Prize and an Artist Innovation Award. Jeff VanderMeer is the author of Dead Astronauts, Borne, and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Harper's Bazaar

My Film Was Called "Too Violent." I Think I Know Why.

When it came time to produce my film Mayday, a lot of men told me it was much too violent. That’s strange, I thought. So many movies are bloodbaths—the violence in mine is tame in comparison. The last film I saw in a theater before shooting Mayday was John Wick: Chapter 3. Then I realized what they were actually saying: that my female characters are too violent. This made them uneasy.
MOVIES
Literary Hub

Louise Nealon on Jealousy, Naivety, and Running to Catch Up with Her Characters

Louise Nealon is the guest. Her debut novel, Snowflake, is available from Harper. Subscribe and download the episode, wherever you get your podcasts!. Louise Nealon: I viewed myself as a failure for so long, during my entire twenties. And with this book, after publishing, I’m in a strange position where people are suddenly looking to me for writing advice. And I kind of laugh because I don’t see myself as a success in any way. I’m really quite nervous in interviews and quite unsure of myself. My own sense of agency in my life, really, has been through writing and been through storytelling. I look quite young for my age, and I’m quite self-deprecating, to an uncomfortable extent. And when I’m in a room by myself with characters who I see as real, and who I see as kind of imaginary friends, I don’t see that I have any control over the characters.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Macbeths just keep on coming.

Macbeths, it would seem, are like busses: you wait forever for the right one to arrive and then two round the corner at once. Barely a week on from the release of the first teaser trailer for Joel Coen’s upcoming A24 film The Tragedy of Macbeth (which stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand as the villainous couple), Barbara Broccoli (the all-powerful Bond franchise producer) today announced that the Scottish play is returning to Broadway in the spring, and it’s packing some major star power. Just look at the poster:
MOVIES
Literary Hub

Exclusive cover reveal: Bryan Doerries’s The Oedipus Trilogy

Lit Hub is pleased to reveal the cover for The Oedipus Trilogy, Brian Doerries’s new translations of Sophocles’s Oedipus the King, Oedipus at Colonus, and Antigone, forthcoming from Vintage Books on October 26th. Doerries, a New York-based writer, director and translator who currently serves as Artistic Director of Theater of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy