Obesity, and an unhealthy metabolic status in general, is associated with ocular motor CNP. Photo: Getty Images. Third, fourth and sixth ocular motor cranial nerve palsies (CNP) can have a significant impact on patients’ quality of life by producing diplopia and, even more seriously, by heralding cerebrovascular ischemic events. According to recent studies, there’s an association between ocular motor CNP and risk of subsequent stroke in both the general population and among those with diabetes. Because obesity prevalence is increasing globally and is a known risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and mortality, researchers recently assessed possible associations between obesity and CNP, concluding that obesity raises the risk of such events (Table 1).

