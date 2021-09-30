Artist Diana Thater Is Determined to Reveal a World Worth Saving

A museum asked a Danish artist to make a piece of art similar to one he had previously done, using actual money to represent how much the average person makes each year in Denmark, which is about $38,000. He agreed, but instead of delivering framed pieces of art with bank notes everywhere, he just had the frames delivered. Then he changed the title of his work from “An Average Danish Annual Income” to “Take the Money and Run.” The museum was expecting the frames to be filled with money, and instead they were completely blank. The artist claims the work represents “the working conditions of artists” and says that they have a responsibility to question the structures they’re a part of… what a great way to get $84,000. This is Banksy level type hijinks; I’m not even mad, I’m just impressed!

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO