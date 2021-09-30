CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Qian Julie Wang in Conversation with Charles Yu

By The Virtual Book Channel
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Chinese, the word for America, Mei Guo, translates directly to “beautiful country.” Yet when seven-year-old Qian Julie Wang arrives in New York City in 1994 full of curiosity, she is overwhelmed by crushing fear and scarcity. In China, Qian’s parents were professors; in America, her family is “illegal” and it will require all the determination and small joys they can muster to survive. Inhabiting her childhood perspective with exquisite lyric clarity and unforgettable charm and strength, Wang has penned an essential American story about a family fracturing under the weight of invisibility, and a girl coming of age in the shadows, who never stops seeking the light.

lithub.com

