GOWRIE — Leon B. “Rusty” Skoglund 98, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Gardens Retirement & Assisted Living Community in Jefferson. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church, Gowrie, with Pastor Jim Davis and Pastor Denise Berns officiating. Burial will be at Gowrie Township Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at the Church until service time. Wearing masks are appreciated by the family. Memorials may be left to the discretion of the family. Palmer Funeral Home, Gowrie is in charge of arrangements.