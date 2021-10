Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of Diablo 2: Resurrected, Blizzard Entertainment has delivered a live-action trailer starring Simu Liu for its remastered title. Building on the theme of the Diablo series, the Shang-Chi lead is seen walking into an ominous church seeking the confessional. Confiding with the priest on the other side, Liu asks for forgiveness for the sins he is about to commit. When asked by the priest what he is planning to do, the actor notes that he will need to succumb to greed to obtain the power he desires to kill his enemies. The trailer ends with Liu giving into the darkness and the Diablo 2: Resurrected logo accompanied by flames.

