Public Safety

PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS

crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 11 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. September 26, 2021 @ 3:00 AM NLCRPD was called to the 100 Block of Brubaker Road in Warwick Township for the report of prowler. The caller reported that an adult male suspect had knocked on the front door and was seen on video walking around their home. Police responded and located the suspect, identified as Addison GOOD of Lancaster, PA, near the property. GOOD was found to be under the influence of alcohol and disoriented as to exactly where he was and why. GOOD made statements that he was ‘walking home because he didn’t want to get a DUI.’ GOOD was taken into custody without incident, charged for Loitering and Prowling and Public Drunkenness, and later released to a family member.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Times Leader

Nanticoke man charged with drunken driving, resisting arrest

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested a Nanticoke man on evidence of drunken driving nearly colliding into a cruiser on Public Square. Timmy Franklin Williams, 34, of West Noble Street, suffered a minor head injury during a struggle with officers inside police headquarters where he was taken after his arrest, according to court records.
NANTICOKE, PA
crimewatchpa.com

POLICE INCIDENTS FROM 9/20/21 THRU 9/30/21

THEFT: On 9-17-21 the School Resource Officer received multiple theft reports at Hempfield High school, 200 Stanley Rd. Over the course of two weeks, 9-3-21 to 9-17-21, unknown actor(s) removed cash and Apple air pods from multiple unsecured backpacks in the boy’s locker room. Total estimated value of loss $435.00.
LANCASTER, PA
Wrcbtv.com

Drunken fight ends with machete death in Athens

An Athens man is facing a murder charge after police say he killed a man with a machete following a drunken fight. Police say that James Paul Ramey got into an argument with Steve McKhean while they were drinking Saturday, September 25. When police arrived at the View Street home,...
ATHENS, TN
crimewatchpa.com

Ordinance - Solicitation Violation - Warwick Township

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. On 10/01/2021 NLCRPD was contacted by Lancaster County Wide Communication regarding suspicious activity at 1000 Lititz Pike, Lititz PA 17543, Warwick Township. It was reported a female wearing a pink dress and two small children was panhandling in the area of the Target. The NLCRPD patrol located her in the area of McDonalds with a sign asking for food or money. Subject was told to vacate since the behavior was in violation of a local ordinance. No further law enforcement intervention was required.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
downriversundaytimes.com

Drunken Ohio man arrested for assault

TAYLOR — A drunken Ohio man who was in Detroit for a weekend tennis tournament became argumentative during the early morning hours of Sept. 5, and demanded his girlfriend drive him back to Cleveland. The couple argued, but then packed their bags and the woman began to drive them home.
OHIO STATE
sanbenito.com

Police: Drunken collision with pole causes power outage

A drunken driver crashed into a power pole on Sunnyslope Road, resulting in a power outage in the surrounding area Sept. 27, according to police. About 7:30pm, Hollister Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the 1700 block of Sunnyslope Road, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department. Officers arrived and located a pickup truck that impacted a power pole and damaged electrical equipment. The vehicle’s airbags had been deployed.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
crimewatchpa.com

DISTURBANCE CALL - WARWICK TOWNSHIP

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. On 10/2/2021 NLCRPD was contacted by Lancaster County Wide Communication regarding a garage band playing music in a garage at a venue in the 600 block W Orange St, Lititz PA 17543, Warwick Township. No disturbance located by the responding patrol.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Foust, Patrick Oneal - Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct

On 9/30/21 at approximately 1:42pm the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 1200 block of Lancaster Avenue for a report of an intoxicated person causing a disturbance. Upon arrival the Officer observed Patrick Oneal Foust, age 39, of Brogue, PA, talking to the ground, and drinking from an open beer can. Foust also smelled strongly of alcohol. The Officer filed charges for Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct. Foust is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
COLUMBIA, PA
crimewatchpa.com

Hit and Run Investigation

Police are investigating a hit and run accident that occurred in the 500 blk. of Manor St. on 10-04-21 at 11:55 p.m. A parked vehicle was struck on the driver's side. Attached are photos of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled East on Manor Street and will have damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.
COLUMBIA, PA
KCJJ

Johnston man arrested after allegedly drunkenly cursing at officers

An underage Johnston man has been arrested after a weekend incident on the Ped Mall. Police were on patrol downtown just before 1:15 am Saturday when 19-year-old Jackson Blair cursed at them and was swaying. The officers asked if he needed something, and Blair reportedly said no. The officers continued walking and noticed Blair following them.
JOHNSTON, IA
Cleveland.com

Drunken driver crashes truck and trailer into ditch: Hinckley Township Police Blotter

Police responded to a truck and trailer crashed into a ditch at 9:39 p.m. Aug. 29 and found the driver to be intoxicated. He was cited and released to a sober person. A resident called police to report their car damaged by a golf ball at 12:54 p.m. Sept. 4. The person who caused the damage was identified and police determined that the damage was accidental. The person and his grandmother agreed to pay for repairs.
HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, OH
Cadillac News

Mesick woman sentenced for part in fatal 2020 drunken driving crash

CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Mesick woman recently was sentenced in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for her part in a drugged driving incident where a man was killed. Elizabeth Rochelle-Bianca Porterfield was sentenced to 193 days in jail with 193 days credit for a no contest plea to allowing another person to operate a motor vehicle intoxicated causing death for her connection with an incident on June 2, 2020, at Wexford Township. In addition to jail time, Porterfield was ordered to pay $1,158 in fines and fees and was given 36 months probation.
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI
klin.com

$13,000 In Meth Found In Suspect’s Backpack

Lincoln Police spotted 39 year old Travis Nyhoff walking near NW 12th and W Adams Street around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21st. Nyhoff was wanted on two out of county warrants for driving under suspension. Nyhoff was taken into custody on the warrants. During a search, police found 148.7...
LINCOLN, NE
crimewatchpa.com

SHIRK, RYAN THOMAS - 753802A1 DUI OF ALCOHOL OR CONTRL SUBST and 3 additional charges

On July 22, 2021 at approximately 1230 am officers with Susquehanna Regional Police responded to 490 Musser Rd, East Donegal Township for a report of a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. During the investigation it was discovered that the driver of the vehicle was traveling north on Musser Rd and had left the roadway and struck a tree and a fence causing property damage. The driver was identified as Thomas SHIRK and had admitted to police that he had consumed alcoholic beverages. SHIRK was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later charged with DUI and other traffic offenses. Thomas SHIRK is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, PA
crimewatchpa.com

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-DISTURBANCE - WARWICK TOWNSHIP

Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. NLCRPD received a report of a male subject walking in traffic, knocking on doors to homes, and claiming to have run out of gas. Subject was reportedly wearing a work uniform. NLCRPD patrols found vehicle disabled in the roadway. Patrols arrived on scene and spoke with the driver, who stated they ran out of gas on the way to a work site. Another subject pulled up with gas for their vehicle. No further action was required. Situation self-resolved.
WTAJ

Most Wanted: State Police search for 5 wanted on various charges

EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police out of Ebensburg has released their most recent “Most Wanted” and are asking for the public’s help to try and find them. WANTED: Johnnie Ray Weaver, 46 – Fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering and drug charges. Tucker Jordan Weems, 26 – Aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

