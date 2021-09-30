NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 11 WARWICK TWP P867. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. September 26, 2021 @ 3:00 AM NLCRPD was called to the 100 Block of Brubaker Road in Warwick Township for the report of prowler. The caller reported that an adult male suspect had knocked on the front door and was seen on video walking around their home. Police responded and located the suspect, identified as Addison GOOD of Lancaster, PA, near the property. GOOD was found to be under the influence of alcohol and disoriented as to exactly where he was and why. GOOD made statements that he was ‘walking home because he didn’t want to get a DUI.’ GOOD was taken into custody without incident, charged for Loitering and Prowling and Public Drunkenness, and later released to a family member.