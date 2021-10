Today, on Florida Sportsman Best Boat we take a closer look at the Dorado 25 SE, a versatile platform that was built for anglers who just may want it all: a boat that excels in a variety of fishing arenas, from inshore shallows to open water expanses, while delivering outstanding performance and a premium fit and finish. During this week’s Marine Products Showcase, our hosts learn how the latest gyro stabilizer technology from Seakeeper can vastly improve your boating experience. Then we step aboard a dual console that is ready to entertain all of your family and friends, in style and comfort, from standard luxury amenities to its proven variable degree stepped hull design, the Sailfish 276 DC.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO