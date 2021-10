After a gala as star-studded as the galaxies, The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is finally open to the public. Today, the museum welcomes guests into the new space, with two inaugural exhibitions: a permanent show, Stories of Cinema, and a temporary show dedicated to filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki. The latter serves as the first North American museum retrospective on the Tokyo-born director, who won the Academy Award for Spirited Away in 2001. The former is an all-encompassing exhibition that endeavors to tell the stories of the many names that make up the credits at the end of the film. And though Stories of Cinema is by no means a fashion exhibition, it is filled with some of the most memorable getups to grace the big screen.

MUSEUMS ・ 5 DAYS AGO