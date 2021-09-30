Riese & Müller Packster 80 Cargo Bike – What Fuel Crisis?
Reviewed back in Issue 131 of Singletrack Magazine, the Riese & Müller Packster 80 has done more than just deliver groceries. It’s started a revolution…. Riese & Müller is a German brand that first entered the market in 1995 with an innovative fold-up full suspension bike, the Birdy. The Birdy was a bike designed for the needs of commuters and travelers, and since then the brand has continued to provide for various needs, including child transport, commuting, even dog-friendly carriers. So it comes as no surprise that the company has designed a cargo bike, the ultimate Bike With A Purpose.singletrackworld.com
