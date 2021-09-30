CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Office News: Merrill Pushing More Alts, New Morgan Stanley UMA Platforms, and More

 6 days ago

Below is a look at some changes major distributors have made to their platforms that may have flown under your radar in the past month, collected from Distributor Profiles, a service of sister publications Ignites and FundFire. Merrill boosting alts offering, hiring to boost expansion. Merrill Lynch is planning to...

Morgan Stanley FA Wins Expungement of 20-Year-Old Customer Disputes

A Financial Industry Regulatory Authority public arbitrator has given the green light for the expungement of several customer disputes from a Morgan Stanley financial advisor’s record. Jonathan Russell Legg started his career in the financial services industry in 1992, registering with Legg Mason Wood Walker, according to BrokerCheck. In October...
$766M Mass. RIA Firm Joins Focus Partner

Focus Financial Partners said that its partner firm Connectus Wealth Advisers is acquiring another wealth management practice. The latest addition is New England Investment & Retirement Group, a North Andover, Massachusetts-based registered investment advisor firm founded in 1995, according to Focus. NEIRG oversees around $766 million for close to 2,200...
Vanguard Dives into Direct Indexing with Just Invest Deal

Vanguard has closed on its first-ever acquisition for the 46-year-old firm, adding direct indexing capabilities to its suite of services. The Malvern, Pennsylvania based giant announced plans to acquire Just Invest in July. Just Invest, a Securities and Exchange Commission-registered investment advisor firm and fintech focused on tax-management strategies, managed over $735 million in assets across 600 accounts as of the end of 2020, its website states.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Morgan Stanley

Within the last quarter, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $100.0 versus the current price of Morgan Stanley at 97.47, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts...
$2B Morgan Stanley FA Team Bolts for UBS

UBS says it has poached a team of experienced financial advisors from Morgan Stanley. The four-person team, led by private wealth advisors Steven Weber and Christopher Weber, joins UBS in Newport Beach, California, according to the company. Steven Weber had been with Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management for 24 years...
Ex-Morgan Stanley FAs Join Raymond James in Iowa

Raymond James said a team of financial advisors has joined its employee channel from Morgan Stanley, where they had around $315 million in client assets. James Wendling, Steven VanDerSchaaf and Clint Allaman have joined Raymond James & Associates in its newest branch in Davenport, Iowa, according to the firm. They...
MarketWatch

AutoNation could become 'stronger player' with new CEO, Morgan Stanley says

Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded their rating on AutoNation Inc. shares to the equivalent of buy and upped their price target on the stock to $116, from $70, praising the auto retailer's new chief executive. AutoNation earlier this month named Mike Manley, a former Fiat Chrysler chief executive, as its CEO, replacing Mike Jackson, who is retiring after more than 20 years with the company. There's potential for an "strategic shift" with Manley's arrival on Nov. 1, the analysts said in a note made public on Wednesday. The appointment is "a significant narrative change. Our new target reflects the potential for (AutoNation) to be a stronger player in the new mobility ecosystem," the analysts, led by Adam Jonas, said. The management change "may be far more significant for the stock than investors realize right now," they said. Shares of AutoNation have gained more than 80% this year, compared with an advance of around 17% for the S&P 500 index. Morgan Stanley's new price target implies a downside around 9% for the stock based on Wednesday prices.
cryptopotato.com

Morgan Stanley Increases Bitcoin Exposure: Buys Over 58,000 GBTC Shares More

Morgan Stanley continues to accumulate bitcoin through Grayscale’s BTC trust according to a recent SEC filing. Morgan Stanley – the global financial services mogul – continues to increase its exposure to Bitcoin through Grayscale’s BTC trust. Morgan Stanley continues to increase its exposure to Bitcoin. As CryptoPotato reported back in...
advisorhub.com

This Week’s Top 5: Wayne Bland on Diversity and his $34-Mln Jones Settlement, Merrill Lifers Launch RIA in CO, And More

“Sometimes it takes leadership to step up and make the change,” Wayne Bland said. “The other people, hopefully, come along later.”. Five advisors had a combined 86 years with Merrill, according to BrokerCheck, and had managed $1.75 billion in customer assets. Merrill Lynch Wealth Management President Andy Sieg told brokers...
financialadvisoriq.com

ETF Insider

Welcome to this week’s ETF Insider. Investors may think their ESG investments have impact, but most are only marginally better at pushing change than “conventional” ETFs, a new report shows. That’s because ESG data is pretty crummy, the report authors argue. We explore how some funds aim to prove the research wrong.
financialadvisoriq.com

Merrill Trainees Pulled from Certain Client Accounts

Merrill Lynch Wealth Management has taken trainees off the accounts of some the sophisticated clients whose needs can’t be met entirely by the advisors-in-waiting. The move affects fewer than 200 of 1,000 trainees who were moved to bank roles over the summer as part of changes Merrill is making to its advisor development program, according to a source familiar with the situation.
financialadvisoriq.com

Working from Home Worked for Then, Not Forever: CEOs

While financial services firms grapple with how and when to bring back staff to the office, the chief executive officer of one asset management firm says those who want to stay home ought to have a good reason, according to news reports. “If you don't want to come back because...
financialadvisoriq.com

Firm Ordered to Pay $770K Over Revenue-Sharing

The Securities and Exchange Commission says it has settled with another firm over allegations of disclosure failures related to revenue-sharing payments. From Jan. 1, 2015 through July 31, 2021, Cowen Prime Advisors allegedly received such payments from its unaffiliated clearing broker for sweeping its advisor clients’ cash into certain money market mutual funds, even though lower-cost funds that didn’t result in revenue-sharing payments for the firm were available to the clients, according to a cease-and-desist order the regulator published on Monday.
financialadvisoriq.com

Robinhood CEO to Critics: You’re Hurting Our Users

The chief executive officer of Robinhood Markets says the scrutiny its zero-commission brokerage has received from regulators, lawmakers and others about its practices could effectively be working toward excluding younger investors from building wealth. In an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, Vlad Tenev wrote that “market gadflies, academics, and...
financialadvisoriq.com

Fired Edward Jones FA Suspended for Pocketing Fake Bonus to Staff

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority says it has fined and suspended a former Edward Jones broker and advisor over alleged business expense improprieties. Ethan Binnion joined the financial services industry in 2005 and came to Edward Jones in 2015, Finra says in a letter of acceptance, waiver and consent published this week. In June 2020, the company filed a Form U5 termination notice for Binnion, disclosing that it discharged him for using money from his “Business Expense Plan (BEP) ... in violation of the terms of the plan,” according to Finra.
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Here's 1 Great Stock to Buy and Hold

If you are looking for an investment today, err on the side of caution and stick with a reliable high-yield dividend stock. But it should be capable of moving quickly to take advantage of opportunities without putting shareholders at risk. One name that ticks all these boxes is real estate...
