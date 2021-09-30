CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bicycles

Remember the Alpinestars Ti Mega? Well, it’s back with modern geometry… sort of

By Andi Sykes
singletrackworld.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe car world has resto-mods and even born again classics, and now so too does the mountain bike world. There are many many mountain bikes from the past that I still lust after. Now and then I’ll even scroll the classifieds to see if I can find something from the past, but even when I do I’ll rarely pull the trigger. As much as I love the bikes from the early years of mountain biking, with their out of the box design choices and ideas, I know deep down in my heart that it would be a very pretty, yet expensive ornament.

singletrackworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
singletrackworld.com

Mullet Commencal Meta SX and Meta Power SX models get SHORTER reach and LONGER chainstays!

Have we finally reached peak reach? Perhaps Commencal believes so with new shorter reach numbers on both the Meta SX and Meta Power SX!. Commencal has offered a mullet version of the Supreme for most of this season, and now the Meta follows suit with the mixed wheel SX. Available in both naturally aspirated and motorised options, the Commencal Meta Power SX isn’t just a current Meta with a smaller rear wheel, but a familiar frame with all-new geometry.
BICYCLES
singletrackworld.com

Patrol 691 Evo Review | This Indonesian enduro puts the SUPER in Superboost!

Patrol Mountain has taken input from riders and testers from around the world and brought the geometry of their 691 right up to date. I do bring this up as often as I possibly can, but a few years ago, when pandemics were something only movies talked about, I had the opportunity to fly to...
BICYCLES
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geometry#Mountain Biking#Design#Titanium#T45#Brooklyn Machine Works#Instagram#Mullet Cycles#Ctk
Carscoops

This Lamborghini Cententario Roadster Has A $5.5 Million Asking Price

A rare Lamborghini Centenario Roadster has been listed up for sale in Germany with an eye-watering price tag. Lamborghini built just 20 examples of the Centenario Roadster, alongside 20 examples of the Centenario Coupe. This particular example sports an exterior clad in a combination of red and black paint accented by various exposed gloss carbon fiber parts.
BUYING CARS
RideApart

Alpinestars Halo Drystar Jacket Keeps You Cool And Dry On Your Ride

If you’re the type of rider who wants to get out in as many seasons as you can, and you’re looking for a jacket to help you do that, then Alpinestars may have just the thing for you. The Halo Drystar jacket is adaptable to many vagaries of riding weather. It features plenty of ventilation when you need it, as well as a waterproof and breathable Drystar rain jacket for when it’s wet out. Let’s take a look.
APPAREL
washingtonnewsday.com

All new cars will have a new speed limiter feature.

New speed limiting feature being added to all new cars. It comes after a report from the European Transport Safety Council found 26,000 road deaths happen in Europe every year. In Europe, all new cars will be required to have speed limiters installed. All new cars in the EU will...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
singletrackworld.com

Klean Kanteen TKWide Insulated Wide Loop Cap

The best upgrade for you Singletrack Klean Kanteen Flask. Turn your Singletrack Klean Kanteen Flask into your trail food hauler. Load it up with soup, or stew, or even sausages. Klean Kanteen say… Our leak proof TKWide Insulated Wide Loop Cap increases the thermal performance of our TKWide bottles with...
SHOPPING
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2021 Harley Davidson Pan-America 1250 a Better Street Bike Than the Sportster S?

The major selling point of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is its offroad capabilities. Similar in stance and stature to a dirtbike, its tall suspension and upwards ride height keep it agile on the dirt. But when comparing it to the Sportster S, Harley-Davidson’s sport-oriented motorcycle, the Pan-America might be better on the street than the motorcycle designed for the street.
CARS
singletrackworld.com

From Enduro To E Cargo | A New Perspective on 2 Wheels

Aran Francis is giving teenagers – and cyclists – a good name. What has this keen enduro rider learnt from riding for a cargo bike delivery service? This morning I got up ready to go for a ride, but instead of putting on my knee pads and body armour ready to throw myself down yet...
CYCLING
luxurylaunches.com

More powerful than the Bugatti Chiron, this ultra-sleek 1,810 hp electric hypercar is not from Italy or Germany but from China and it will cost just $290,000.

Yet another limited-production battery-electric hypercar has been announced, and this time it’s from China. The electric hypercar is the creation of a company called Farnova Automotive that was founded in 2019. Strangely, the automaker decided to name the hypercar after Shakespeare’s famous story Othello. Nevertheless, Farnova plans on building 200 examples of the Othello hypercar from next year itself and with a price tag of 1.86 million yuan ($287,578), which is in the same ballpark as the Tesla Roadster.
CARS
singletrackworld.com

Video: It Has Become Beauty Again

There are many reasons to ride, here’s a video that illustrates some of the more meaningful ones. Jon Yazzie struggled to connect to his cultural identity for some time, leading him to make the wrong life choices and lack a sense of belonging. It wasn’t until he made his way back to the Navajo reservation that he could regain that connection and feel at peace with himself.
LIFESTYLE
singletrackworld.com

Could Northamptonshire Be Your Next MTB Destination?

It hardly has a reputation for being a mountain bike destination, but the flatlands of Northamptonshire might just be about to deliver a dose of trail excitement. Proposals currently at planning permission stage seek to turn a former golf course into a mountain bike park – just like the hugely successful project in Leeds that’s created Leeds Urban Bike Park. For those frustrated mountain bikers in the area, this could be a real asset – no more shlepping to the Peak District for your weekend thrills. And of course, having trails on their doorstep might just attract a whole new cohort of riders. The immediate area contains almost no bridleways, and the wider area is sorely lacking in connected off road routes. This facility will be free to access and is designed to connect in to some of the cycling infrastructure in the area so that riders can ride to the park instead of driving there.
WORLD
Robb Report

The Bugatti Bolide Is the World’s Most Beautiful Hypercar, According to Design Experts

Any car enthusiast could tell you that the Bugatti Bolide is a stunner, but now it’s official. The futuristic four-wheeler has just been named the world’s most beautiful hypercar by a panel of professional designers at the 36th Festival Automobile International in Paris. The renowned competition, which is kind of like the beauty pageant of the car world, awarded the Bolide first place, ahead of three other stylish nominees, including the Gordon Murray T.50, the Mercedes-AMG One and the Bac Mono 2. The French marque first unveiled a prototype of the track-only showstopper back in October 2020, and it’s certainly not hard...
CARS
singletrackworld.com

How do we improve the domestic XC scene?

You could join them and open up this and countless other articles and reviews from just £2.50/month. Full access to all members' content - Digital back issues - New issues via iOS/Android App - Ad free website - Merch discounts - Downloads, GPX files, PDFs, iBooks. Our memberships are even...
CYCLING
MotorAuthority

1967 Ferrari 330 P4 tipped to be inspiration for next Icona series supercar

Ferrari in 2018 launched the new Icona series aimed at collectors looking to purchase a one-off or low-volume Ferrari with styling unashamedly cribbed from past classics. The first in the series were the 812-based Monza SP1 and Monza SP2 cars, inspired by early racing barchettas like the original 750 Monza and 860 Monza of the 1950s.
CARS
gtspirit.com

8 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Delivered for $4.1 Million a Piece!

The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ was unveiled in 2019, the vehicle officially completed its extensive two-year testing and development program and deliveries of the first eight units are currently underway. The Chiron Super Sport 300+ is the fastest hyper sports car ever built by Bugatti, the model surpassed the...
CARS
singletrackworld.com

Singletrack Elliot Brown Watch Available Now. But not for long.

Less than a week to go ’til the order book for the Singletrack Elliot Brown Watch closes. Thanks to all the Singletrackers who committed to support the one off Singletrack Elliot Brown Watch collaboration, it is now a real thing. Myself and the Singletrack team were really excited about this...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy