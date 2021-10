The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority says it has fined and suspended a former Edward Jones broker and advisor over alleged business expense improprieties. Ethan Binnion joined the financial services industry in 2005 and came to Edward Jones in 2015, Finra says in a letter of acceptance, waiver and consent published this week. In June 2020, the company filed a Form U5 termination notice for Binnion, disclosing that it discharged him for using money from his “Business Expense Plan (BEP) ... in violation of the terms of the plan,” according to Finra.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO