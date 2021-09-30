ETF Insider

If you focused entirely on the U.S. equity markets in the 3rd quarter, you missed out on some of the biggest returns coming from international stocks. If you paid attention to the major headlines coming out of Asia, the Chinese crackdown on internet companies dominated the narrative, but there were gains to be had if you looked outside of the tech space. Cyclicals were volatile but actually produced some strong returns when you look at the quarter as a whole. Interestingly, it was also the utilities sector that got a lot of attention as some investors no doubt shifted to defense amid the volatility.

