WWE

RUMOR: AEW’s Creative Direction Has Changed In A Big Way

By Thomas Hall
wrestlingrumors.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomeone has to be in charge. AEW has not exactly been put together like other promotions in the world. Unlike WWE, Impact Wrestling and just about everything else in modern wrestling, AEW was run by the group of wrestlers who served as Executive Vince Presidents. This was certainly a different way to set things up, but it did not seem to go as well as expected. Now things seem to have changed in a fairly big way.

wrestlingrumors.net

Comments / 0

wrestlingrumors.net

Monday Night Raw Star Undergoes Surgery

Get well soon. Wrestling is ultimately a physical sport that can include all kinds of injuries. Some of these are more serious than others, but there are some which can come back after being fixed up in the first place. Sometimes an injury might be fixed up but then something happens to start the problem all over again. That seems to be the case at the moment with a Monday Night Raw star.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Stars Have Their Eye On Another WWE Wrestler

He’s on the radar. The rise of AEW has changed the way wrestling works as we now have another high level promotion which has wrestlers jumping from one show to another. That is something that has not been taking place for several years and it makes things that much more exciting. Now it seems that AEW has their eyes on another talented WWE star and might want to bring him in.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE RUMOR: Brock Lesnar May Be On The Move For A Big Reason

It’s another way to go with him. The WWE Draft is coming up in about two weeks and that means we are going to be in for some major changes. The Draft is the kind of thing that can shake up WWE in a huge way and with so many other events coming up, it can be fascinating to see what might be happening. We might have an idea of one of the bigger moves, and it might have some bigger implications.
WWE
Cody Rhodes
Tony Khan
Kenny Omega
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star’s Friends Want Him To Jump To AEW

The wrestling landscape has certainly changed quite a bit over the last two years, and fans have seen a number of talents jump ship from WWE to AEW. In recent weeks CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson have all joined the company, and now the wrestling world is waiting to see who might be next.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Currently Out Of Action With Medical Issue

That’s never good. Injuries can take any wrestler out of the ring at any given time. Some of them are much worse than others but what matters the most is that someone is not going to be able to get into the ring for a while. No one is immune to this and unfortunately it seems that another current WWE star is missing in action at the moment due to some kind of issue.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Several More WWE Draft Picks Made On Saturday

Keep it going. We are in the middle of the 2021 WWE Draft and that means we are seeing the WWE’s rosters shaken up in a huge way. There were several picks made during this week’s SmackDown and there will be even more made next week on Monday Night Raw. However, there are some other picks being made in the middle and some of them were quite big as well.
WWE
uticaphoenix.net

Rumor Roundup: New AEW titles, WWE release request, TLC, NXT

Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill. Important reminder: Rumors are just that —...
WWE
#Vice Presidents#Creative Process#Combat#Impact Wrestling#The Young Bucks
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Says No One Has to Tell Vince McMahon He’s in a Fight After AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

– Former WCW President and WWE talent Eric Bischoff has weighed in on last night’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam event earlier today via Twitter. Offering his own input from his past battles with Vince McMahon during the Monday Night Wars, Bischoff noted that “**** got real” with last night’s edition of Dynamite, and that Vince McMahon operates at his most effectiveness “when he’s in a fight.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: How The Ring Broke At WWE Extreme Rules

So that’s how they did it. Sometimes wrestling needs to do something special to wrap up a match. Just having someone get a regular pin or a submission might not work well enough, so maybe the best choice is to come up with something new. It can be interesting to see what happens, but it might be even better know how how the trick worked. Now we have a better idea about what WWE did recently.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Gran Metalik, Sasha Banks and More

WWE can be a frustrating place to work if you're not appearing on television regularly or being presented opportunities to let your star shine, something Lucha House Party member Gran Metalik cited as his reason for requesting his release this week. That rumor headlines a collection that otherwise heavily centers...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Another Former NXT Champion Coming To AEW

Make sure you grab a name tag. AEW has a rather talented roster with a great mixture of wrestlers. There are veterans and legends, newcomers and rookies and some established names who are still on their way to the top of the industry. That makes for some great matchups and now AEW has brought in another name that you might be familiar with from what he has done before.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Announces Details For Long Expected Tournaments

Make it official. Tournaments are one of the easiest things in the world to explain because any fan can understand the concept. You take a bunch of people and put them into a bracket with the last person standing being the one who wins some kind of a prize. That is what we will be seeing starting next week, though this time it is going to be a little more historic than usual.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Roman Reigns Might Have A Problem In The Near Future

Who’s next? The 2021 WWE Draft has come to an end and now it is time to see where we are. There were all kinds of changes to both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, many of which could make a huge difference in the way things go moving forward. WWE has a few different paths they could take, but one area might be causing them a bit of a problem in the near future.
WWE
f4wonline.com

We're Live, Pal: AEW's big week, Roman Reigns on RAW

It's a brand new episode of We're Live, Pal! Denise, Andrew and I are back with special guest, Tempest from WrestleTalk. We give our thoughts on the "Plane Ride from Hell" episode of Dark Side of the Ring. We look ahead to AEW's big week of Dynamite and Rampage from...
WWE
411mania.com

More Details On Rumored Secondary Title For AEW Women’s Division

It was reported yesterday that there was a rumor AEW would be introducing a new secondary championship for the women’s division. The Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian, who initially broke the news, spoke to Denise Salcedo’s Speak Now Pro Wrestling and revealed more details. The secondary championship will be called...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Hall Of Famer Turned Down Vince McMahon’s Offer Of A Producer Job

Not everyone is into that. WWE is the biggest and most powerful wrestling promotion in the world but that does not mean it is for everyone. There are a variety of wrestling fans as well as wrestlers who do not seem to like the way WWE is run these days. That can come from a lot of different directions, but a lot of it comes from the way the wrestling product is presented. That wound up being the deciding factor in a legend not sticking with the company.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

RUMOR: AEW Considering New Championship

Keep bringing the gold. AEW has not been around for very long now but the company certainly has its own identity. This comes in the form of various traditions and accomplishments, some of which come in the form of championships. The company only has a few titles around, but that number might be growing even higher in the very near future.
WWE

