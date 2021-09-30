RUMOR: AEW’s Creative Direction Has Changed In A Big Way
Someone has to be in charge. AEW has not exactly been put together like other promotions in the world. Unlike WWE, Impact Wrestling and just about everything else in modern wrestling, AEW was run by the group of wrestlers who served as Executive Vince Presidents. This was certainly a different way to set things up, but it did not seem to go as well as expected. Now things seem to have changed in a fairly big way.wrestlingrumors.net
Comments / 0