Weak ESG Data Standards Abet Rampant Greenwashing: Report

financialadvisoriq.com
 6 days ago

ETFs labeled as environmentally, socially and governance-focused have next-to-zero impact because they rely on bad data to make investment moves, a new report says. “The bar for good corporate citizenship is abysmally low,” according to a new report examining U.S.-based funds by sustainable data company Util. ESG scores are flawed...

Fortune

It’s time to set a global ESG standard for investors

A collection of stories, insights and resources on 21st-century business leadership—visit The New Leadership Playbook today. “There are no jobs on a dead planet,” our B Team colleague and co-chair Sharan Burrow often says. Alarm bells are ringing in the wake of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s recent report,...
Harvard Health

2021 ESG + Incentives Report

John Borneman is Managing Director, Tatyana Day is Senior Consultant, and Kevin Masini is a Consultant at Semler Brossy Consulting Group LLC. This post is based on a Semler Brossy memorandum by Mr. Borneman, Ms. Day, Mr. Masini, Matthew Mazzoni, and Jennifer Teefey. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance (discussed on the Forum here) and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita; For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
accountingtoday.com

Value Reporting Foundation weighs materiality questions for ESG reporting

The Value Reporting Foundation, the group formed by the recent merger of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the International Integrated Reporting Council, is mulling changes in how it uses the term “materiality” to avoid legal and regulatory conflicts for companies disclosing their sustainability efforts. The issue of materiality was...
etftrends.com

Expansion of ESG Data and Analytics Emphasizes This ETF

Not too long ago, it was difficult to obtain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing data, but now it’s available in spades. Not only is broad-based data on ESG available, data analysts can slice and dice the sector to obtain niche data. This includes data that relates specifically to climate control.
cfainstitute.org

When Assets “Disappear,” Climate Risk and ESG Data Needs Remain

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations are not always as black and white as many anticipate. Take, for example, the recent trend of large extractive companies selling off carbon-intensive assets, partially in an effort to “decarbonize” their portfolios. Such actions may look like progress towards addressing investor concerns about the...
martechseries.com

Axiomatic Data Creates and Releases ESG Social Metrics

New metrics provide insight into Social component of ESG. Axiomatic Data, the Form 5500 Information Company, announced the release of new ESG metrics to its database covering over 700,000 US public and private companies. Using information extracted from Form 5500 filings, Axiomatic Data has developed three new attributes that measure the Social or “S” component of Environmental, Social, and Governance criteria.
InvestmentNews

Calpers, Carlyle in ESG data push

More than a dozen investment firms overseeing more than $4 trillion in assets are banding together to standardize data on the environmental, social and governance performance of their portfolio companies. Investors overseeing more than $4 trillion are banding together to standardize data on the environmental, social and governance performance of...
InvestmentNews

ESG investors expect outperformance, still worry about greenwashing

The strong recent performance of sustainable investing strategies has sparked a curious shift from investing to do good for the planet, to investing to do good for the portfolio. That was among the findings from a global survey of investors commissioned over the summer by Schroders. Describing 2020 as an...
insurancebusinessmag.com

ACORD expands GRLC data standards to include electronic placing

ACORD, the standards-setting body for the global insurance industry, has announced the expansion of its Global Reinsurance & Large Commercial (GRLC) data standards to include new standards for electronic placing. Reinsurers will be able to use the new standards in order to adopt advanced electronic placement processes from submission to bind, ACORD said.
Reuters

Bank of Italy governor says bold international action needed on ESG data

ROME, Sept 30 (Reuters) - "Bold and urgent" international coordination is needed to make data companies provide on environmental, social and governance (ESG) indicators more robust and prevent greenwashing, the head of Italy's central bank said on Thursday. A lack of regulation to strengthen ESG indicators has prompted concerns among...
mining.com

Mining companies need to be leaders in ESG — report

Metals and minerals will play a vital role in the global transition to a greener future, and mining executives now have a choice: let environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues run them out of business or use it as an opportunity to become leaders, GlobalData says in its latest report, ESG in Mining.
Financial Times

Poor ESG standards hold back funds’ ability to do good, study suggests

What you need to know about the fast-expanding world of socially responsible business, sustainable finance and more. Delivered twice a week. Environmental, social and governance funds do little to drive change, largely because they rely on ESG rankings and other data that set the bar for good corporate citizenship “abysmally low”, research suggests.
bizjournals

Embracing ESG

Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) refers to the three central factors used to measure the sustainability and societal impact of an investment in a company or business. While corporate social responsibility (CSR) relates to a company’s internal commitment to strong corporate values, ESG is a broad rating of a company’s commitment to sustainability and other values. More and more companies are beginning to follow these standards, particularly as the United Nations developed the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015, and the European Union approved a new climate law in 2020 making net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 a binding legal obligation. “Multinationals that operate out of the United States have to get with the program pretty quick,” says Jennifer Hartz, an Atlanta-based CSR/ERG consultant founder and president of Corporate Hartz LLC. Wall Street investment houses are also scrambling to figure out how to meet the UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a voluntary and aspirational set of investment principles that works to promote sustainable investment through the incorporation of environmental, social and governance factors into investment decision-making. “Particularly in Atlanta, companies, are eager to get it right; they see the writing on the wall, and the non-monetary value as well,” Hartz says.
VentureBeat

Ignoring data comes at a price, report finds

Alation today released its latest State of Data Culture report, which focused on how ignoring data can lead to major business missteps. The report highlights that 97% of data leaders say their companies have suffered the consequences of ignoring data, either missing out on new revenue opportunities, poorly forecasting performance, or making bad investments.
talkbusiness.net

ArcBest posts second annual ESG report, pledges to work with ISS on ‘targets’

Fort Smith-based ArcBest has published its second annual Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) report, with the trucking and logistics company noting it is working with Institutional Shareholder Services to analyze its “measurable targets.”. The 117-page report included numerous ESG goals, highlighted COVID-19 response actions and noted the company’s diversity,...
financialadvisoriq.com

Vanguard's Weak ESG Chops Putting Client Money at Risk: Report

Vanguard isn’t doing enough about climate change in its own portfolio — and stands to lose trillions of dollars for its investors as a result, according to a new report. The world’s second-largest asset manager has only 0.1% of its total assets under management invested in environmental, social and governance funds, according to U.K.-based Universal Owner, FA-IQ sister publication Ignites Europe writes. The outfit is a think tank set up by Thomas O’Neill, co-founder of InfluenceMap.
vmware.com

VMware’s 2021 ESG Report: The Next Normal—Our Path to 2030

VMware is committed to embedding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) into everything we do—throughout our technology strategy,  business model and culture. We are applying the same strategic focus to ESG that we’ve used to launch our most innovative products and services and fueled by our EPIC2 culture to make sure our progress is meaningful and transparent.
accountingtoday.com

Accountants face challenges with ESG reporting

Financial professionals are confronting some big obstacles when it comes to environmental, social and governance reporting, according to a new survey, including competing and sometimes conflicting disclosure frameworks, reporting methodologies and stakeholder demands. The report, released Thursday by Financial Executives International’s Financial Education & Research Foundation, polled 53 chief accounting...
