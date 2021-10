ETF Trends CEO Tom Lydon discussed the Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) on this week’s “ETF of the Week” podcast with Chuck Jaffe on the MoneyLife Show. MVPS is a core thematic ETF investing in the themes and stocks considered most popular as determined by U.S. ETF ownership data. MVPS seeks investment results that generally correspond to the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite Index. The ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite Index seeks to identify “consensus” stocks within a set of themes, based on stocks’ prevalence of inclusion among U.S.-based thematic ETFs and the total market value invested in them.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO