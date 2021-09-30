CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Student files lawsuit to block U of M vaccine requirement

By Tim Nelson
mprnews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA University of Minnesota student has filed a lawsuit against the school seeking to block a vaccine mandate due to go into effect next week. The suit on behalf of the unnamed 20-year-old Duluth student was filed in state court. The complaint says the student tested positive for COVID-19 in November, and feels he's protected from further infection. It also states he doesn't want the COVID vaccine on grounds of what the suit calls "conscientiously held, but not specifically religious beliefs."

