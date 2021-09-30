CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Rundown’: Chris Stewart boycotts the Jazz over vaccine mandate

By Bryan Schott
Salt Lake Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning Utah! Thanks for reading “The Rundown”. ✉️ Keep those emails coming! I love reading your great story ideas, thoughts about something you read or feedback about this newsletter. Send me an email or find me on Twitter @SchottHappens. Get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every weekday morning....

ksl.com

Why Rep. Chris Stewart won't be attending Utah Jazz games this year — or maybe ever

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, speaks at an election night event for Republican candidates in at the Utah Association of Realtors building in Sandy on Nov. 3, 2020. Stewart says he won’t be attending Utah Jazz games this season and possibly beyond because of the new COVID-19 vaccination policy at Vivint Arena. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — At least one prominent Utahn won't be attending Utah Jazz games this season and possibly beyond because of the newCOVID-19 vaccination policy at Vivint Arena.
NBA
