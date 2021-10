Jimmie Allen kicked off Week 3 of the fight for the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing With the Stars — this week mastering the moves of the salsa with partner Emma Slater. The third week of the dancing competition show was coined "Britney Night" and all dedicated to pop icon Britney Spears. Allen and Slater danced to the Spears' upbeat number "Outrageous," and there was no way anyone could miss the country singer and his dance pro partner. Donning fluorescent pink ensembles, the duo took the stage surrounded by hues of pink.

