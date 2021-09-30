Big Data, Questionable Benefits and My Girlfriend’s Magic Ring

My girlfriend, “Emily,” who likes to hack her health, recently purchased a clever little gadget called the Ōura Ring. From the outside, it looks like an ordinary silver ring, but it’s lined with sensors that monitor heart rate, respiration, temperature, body motion and other variables. Algorithms analyze data and draw conclusions, displayed on her iPhone. The ring tells Emily how much exercise and sleep she’s getting, and it advises her, in a gently bossy way, on how she might change her routines to be healthier. Maybe go to sleep a little earlier tonight, exercise a little more tomorrow. The Ōura app even provides recordings of boring stories, read by someone with a wonderfully soporific voice, to help her fall asleep.