Running From Catholics and Devils

By Steve Wehrley
postmessengerrecorder.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking out at the rolling hills of Fennimore's Hickory Grove Golf Course, Cam Arnett asks, "when I'm in the lead how will I know where to run?" A pause as the coach thinks "she said 'when' not 'if', then answers "We like your attitude! The entire 5 kilometers is double-lined. Just stay between the white lines." Twenty two minutes later, Cam (22:20) wins the junior varsity race and pulls the NGM junior varsity girls through for a first place finish.

