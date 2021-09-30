Harvest Fest at the Swiss Historical Village
Do you want to experience what life was like in the 19th century in New Glarus? Then join us at the Swiss Historical Village & Museum on Sunday, October 10th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for our annual Harvest Fest. We will have a variety of demonstrations of pioneer skills, including cheese making, quilting, blacksmithing, basket making, beekeeping, rope making and more. Enjoy special performances by the Maennerchor (11:30 a.m.) and Jodlerklub (1:00 p.m.), and take a stroll through the 14 buildings that comprise the Swiss Historical Village. A special reduced admission of $5 for adults and $3 for children will be charged during Harvest Fest.www.postmessengerrecorder.com
