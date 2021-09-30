CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
The New York Yankees (90-68) and Toronto Blue Jays (88-70) play the finale of a three-game set at Rogers Centre Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Yankees vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Yankees RHP Corey Kluber (5-3, 3.82 ERA) makes his 16th start of the season. He has a 1.31 WHIP, 9.6 K/9 and 3.8 BB/9 across 75 1/3 IP.

  • Knocked around for 3 runs on 8 hits and no walks with 4 strikeouts over 4 1/3 IP in a no-decision against the Texas Rangers Sept. 22.
  • 0-1 with 6 ER on 13 H and 8 BB over 11 IP across three starts against Toronto this season.

Blue Jays LHP Robbie Ray (13-6, 2.68 ERA) makes his 32nd start of the season. He has a 1.04 WHIP, 11.7 K/9 and 2.3 BB/9 across 188 IP.

  • Allowed just 1 run on 3 hits and 4 walks with 6 strikeouts across 6 IP in a win against the Minnesota Twins Saturday.
  • 0-2 record, 6 ER and three home runs allowed across just 9 2/3 IP in two starts against the Yankees this season.

Yankees at Blue Jays odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 8:50 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Yankees +120 (bet $100 to win $120) | Blue Jays -145 (bet $145 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Yankees +1.5 (-180) | Blue Jays -1.5 (+145)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Prediction

Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2

Money line (ML)

The BLUE JAYS (-145) have their Cy Young hopeful on the bump, looking to tighten up this already crazy AL Wild Card race even more.

Toronto closed within a game of the Wild Card-leading Yanks with a 6-5 win Wednesday, dousing cold water on New York’s seven-game win streak. Now, the Yankees are going to have a two-game losing skid when they need it the least.

To make matters worse, they lost OF Joey Gallo to a hand injury after he was hit by a pitch, while 1B Luke Voit left with a knee injury while running the bases.

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

BLUE JAYS -1.5 (+140) are worth a small-unit play behind Ray, although he hasn’t exactly been crisp against the Yankees.

Toronto didn’t cover the run line Wednesday but the Jays are still worth a play Thursday.

Over/Under (O/U)

The UNDER 8.5 (-115) is the best play on the board.

Yes, the Over connected in Wednesday’s game with 11 total runs; however, Kluber and Ray will exchange plenty of donuts early on in this one as the postseason pressure gets ratcheted up. Under bettors will hang on for the win.

