A place to ‘unplug and relax’: Haven + Pine’s Shoppe in the Woods set to open Oct. 1-2 outside Perry
Damage from the derecho created an opportunity for Beth Gittins to expand her business, Haven + Pine Home Designs. A tree fell on the Gittins’ old storage shed at their property outside Perry during the derecho that moved through the area in August 2020. The shed was destroyed and Gittins started thinking about whether they needed to replace the shed or go in a different direction.www.adelnews.com
