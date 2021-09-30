State Line League Memories: Monticello Ponies

The following article is in response to a plea from Doc Wierwill for more stories about the old State Line League. The Pony basketball team of 69-70 didn’t have the size or physical maturity of the previous year’s team. Coach Squibb installed a version of the swing offense that was effective. Our biggest problem was on the defensive end of the court. We didn’t handle the bigger, more mature teams well - Ed Engen, Mark Anderson, Mike Curtis and Mark Wainwright were among the opposing players that caused problems for us.