Harrop: Republicans don't want to pay their own bills
This is not about what would happen were the United States to default on its debt. It’s about what occurred in 2011 when one party threatened to let that happen. A Democrat, Barack Obama, was president, and for crazy partisan reasons, the Republican leadership deemed it a smart move to play games with the full faith and credit of the United States. Wouldn’t crashing the economy sully the record of a Democratic administration and reward us at the polls? That’s what they seemed to think.www.gazettextra.com
