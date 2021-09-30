CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PVAMU professor helps shape standardized tests for aspiring dental, optometry students

pvamu.edu
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (September 29, 2021) – To students anywhere aspiring to attend dental or optometry school: Max Winshell Fontus, Ph.D., has walked the same road as you. He studied for, took, and eventually passed the standardized tests you face now, one of the daunting hurdles standing between many students and their chosen careers. But beginning in 2018, the assistant director of the Texas Undergraduate Medical Academy at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) went a step further. He became a test constructor who helps write and review questions for physics content on the Optometry Admission Test (OAT) and, within the past year, a test constructor for organic chemistry content on the Dental Admission Test (DAT). By adding this to his resume, Fontus is making it more likely that the best and most committed medical students can add the graduate school and program of their choice to their resumes.

www.pvamu.edu

