Belleville, WI

Wildcats Score Early and Often in Win Over Parkview/Albany

By Katie Pederson
postmessengerrecorder.com
 6 days ago

The Belleville Wildcats football team played at Parkview/Albany on September 24th, and won, 56-12. The Wildcats scored early and often. Forty seconds into the first quarter, Trevor Syse threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Conner. Syse’s extra point attempt was good. Ten seconds later, Aidan Keyes intercepted the ball and ran in into the end zone from 12 yards out. Trevor Syse kicked the extra point. Less than a minute later, Syse hit Andrew Nolden for a 19-yard gain and a touchdown. Syse’s extra point was successful. Nolden then intercepted the ball less than a minute later to run it in from 65 yards out. Syse once again was successful for the extra point. Within a minute, Syse hit brother Carson Syse with a pass for yet another score. Trevor kicked the extra point. Less than 10 minutes into the first quarter, the Wildcats were ahead 35-0. And they weren’t done. With 3:25 left on the clock, Syse hit Andrew Ace for another score and Syse kicked the extra point. 59 seconds later, Aidan Keyes ran it in from 10 yards out. Syse kicked the extra point. The score at the end of the first quarter (yes, the first quarter) was Belleville 49, Parkview/Albany 0. In the second quarter, P/A scored a touchdown but missed the extra point. The halftime score was 49-6.

