Cars

Tips for Preventing Commercial Trucking Violations

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommercial truck drivers are held to very high standards and work within strict but necessary regulations. Such standards and regulations are put in place to keep the truck driver and surrounding vehicles safe. To legally drive a commercial vehicle, one must obtain a Commercial Drivers License (CDL). When drivers fail to uphold their expected protocols and rules, that license may be temporarily or permanently revoked, and the driver may face expensive fines. Because roadside inspections are a routine procedure, drivers in this line of work should understand what precautions they can take to prevent CDL violations and avoid license revocation.

idaho user
5d ago

to many regulation dot not interested in safety just that Revenue i drove for 45years retired when i started thing where great paper logs chauffeur's license not CDL.

Kenny Reichert
5d ago

Electronic logs is one of the worst things that happened to the trucking industry,the loss of so many good drivers I know that for fact because I am one of them . And now our government lets drivers that can not speak English or read English drive commercial trucks and that is safety

