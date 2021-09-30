At Last Minute, Pa. Lawmakers Vote To Extend Dozens of COVID-19 Waivers
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania legislature unanimously voted Wednesday to extend dozens of regulatory waivers put into place last year to help health-care providers fight COVID-19. (Photo: Wednesday’s action will keep the waivers in place until March 2022 while the legislature considers a number of bills that would make the regulatory suspensions permanent. Photo Credit: Fred Adams/For Spotlight PA.)explorevenango.com
Comments / 0