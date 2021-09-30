CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Police In Austin Searching For Flag-Wearing Man Who Threw Molotov Cocktail Into Democratic HQ

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Law enforcement in Austin and Travis County are searching for a man wearing an American flag bandanna threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party.

The incendiary device did not ignite when it was thrown at the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in the early morning hours of September 29, Austin Fire Capt. Brandon Jennings said. A small stack of papers was set on fire, but that was quickly put out by employees of a neighboring business using a fire extinguisher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fr4Xk_0cColp2J00

Dallas Police Issue Arrest Warrant For Officer Allegedly Involved In 'Pyramid Promotion Scheme'

No one was in the office at the time, Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo said, but the incident was caught on security cameras. A note was left with a politically motivated threat, Naranjo said.

“Anyone who wears an American flag as a bandana and then throws a Molotov cocktail … into a building and leaves a note, a threatening note, is a coward,” she said.

Authorities did not release the contents of the note.

The man in the video is also suspected of vandalizing a Travis County administrative building a few hours later, Jennings said.

Anyone with information about the incident or person involved is asked to contact Austin Fire at 512-974-0240.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Texas Man Seth Aaron Pendley Gets 10 Years For Plotting To Blow Up Data Centers

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Seth Aaron Pendley, 28, of Fort Worth was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Oct. 1 for plotting to blow up a data center in Virginia. He was arrested in April after attempting to obtain an explosive device from an undercover FBI employee in Fort Worth. He pleaded guilty in June to malicious attempt to destroy a building with an explosive and was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Travis County, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Travis County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
CBS DFW

Posthumous George Floyd Pardon Up To Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Monday, Oct. 4, approved a request that George Floyd be granted a posthumous pardon for a 2004 drug arrest made by a now-indicted ex-Houston police officer whose case history is under scrutiny following a deadly drug raid. The unanimous...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Looking For Help Identifying Man Who Opened Fire At Gas Station Along CF Hawn

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are asking for help identifying and locating a man who opened fire at a gas station on October 2, injuring one person. It was around 11:00 p.m. when officers were called out to the location in the 9500 block of C.F. Hawn Freeway. Once there police found a 35-year-old man shot. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is said to be stable. Police haven’t said if the shooting happened inside or out of the store or if the victim was an employee or customer. (credit: Dallas Police Department) The person believed responsible for the shooting (seen in...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Jennings
CBS DFW

Dallas Gas Explosion Leaves Hundreds Of Apartment Tenants Living In Limbo

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas plans to keep paying for hotel rooms for residents displaced by a gas explosion at their apartment complex last week. The blast at Highland Hills Apartments injured four firefighters and four others Wednesday. “It was like something out of a movie,” said resident Savannah Garth. “Just seeing the smoke and the fire and the building collapsing. It was just a lot.” Hundreds of frustrated residents have been living in limbo ever since. There’s been no hot water or gas at the apartment complex since the explosion. “As of right now, it’s just day by day,” said Daniel...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police: 1 Dead, Another Injured After LBJ Freeway Shooting In Dallas

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting on LBJ Freeway in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say. At approximately 2:29 a.m. Oct. 2, officers responded to a crash in the 10800 block of LBJ Freeway. Police said when officers arrived, they found a male had been shot inside the vehicle — causing him to crash. The victim — who has not yet been identified — was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. A short time later, police say a Latin male showed up with gunshot wounds to the hospital. Officers said they determined the individual was with the victim and was transported to the hospital by a passerby. No suspects are in custody at this time and the motive is currently under investigation. Dallas police ask anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdaniel@dallascityhall.com.    
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Molotov Cocktail#Security Camera#Cbsdfw Com#Ap#American#Austin Fire Capt#Cbs Broadcasting Inc#The Associated Press
CBS DFW

Arlington Hit-And-Run Suspect Turns Himself In After Seeing News Coverage About Incident

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver wanted in an Arlington hit-and-run that injured a 5-year-old a week ago, turned himself in to police on Thursday evening, Sept. 30. Arlington Police said the man walked into the South Substation and identified himself as the driver of the pickup truck involved in the hit-and-run. He indicated to officers he had seen news coverage of the incident on TV and wanted to speak with investigators. Police said  is cooperating with the investigation and at this point, he has not been charged with any crime. Detectives are consulting with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office to determine next...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

27-Year-Old Man Found Shot Dead Inside Far North Dallas Home, Police Say

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 27-year-old man was found shot and killed inside a Far North Dallas residence Saturday morning, police said. At approximately 9:19 a.m. Oct. 2, police responded to a call in the 5600 block of Spring Valley Road. When officers arrived, they found Ladwight Tremell Mitchell shot multiple times inside his residence.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
News Break
Politics
CBS DFW

Police: 20-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed Outside Dallas Apartment Complex

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 20-year-old man has died after being shot outside a Dallas apartment complex Friday evening, police say. At approximately 7:40 p.m. Oct. 1, police responded to a shooting call in the 9800 block of Audelia Road. When officers arrived, they found 20-year-old Trevon Joseph Quick lying on the ground of the complex’s parking lot with a gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington Police Investigate Murder Of Transgender Woman

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A transgender woman had no connection to the Arlington apartment complex where she was found with a fatal gunshot Thursday night, according to police, family and friends. Another driver pulling into the Madrid Apartments off Furrs Street on the city’s north side, found Kièr Solomon in...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

2 Teens In Custody Following Police Chase Through 10 Cities; Vehicle Believed To Be Involved In Carrollton Drive-By Shooting

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A police chase in Carrollton ended at the intersection of Josey Lane at Crosby Road Friday, Oct. 1 around 2:00 p.m. The chase ended when the car being chased turned into the intersection into oncoming traffic. Carrollton Police chase ends (credit: Chopper 11) The driver, 17-year-old Giovanni Hernandez and a 16-year-old girl passenger who were being chased, are now in custody after being pursued through Carrollton, The Colony, Frisco, McKinney, Allen, Plano, Richardson, Dallas, Addison, and Farmers Branch before returning to Carrollton. Giovanni Hernandez (Carrollton PD) Police said the suspect vehicle was in a recent drive-by shooting outside a Carrollton home....
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
76K+
Followers
15K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy