Police In Austin Searching For Flag-Wearing Man Who Threw Molotov Cocktail Into Democratic HQ

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Law enforcement in Austin and Travis County are searching for a man wearing an American flag bandanna threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party.

The incendiary device did not ignite when it was thrown at the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters in the early morning hours of September 29, Austin Fire Capt. Brandon Jennings said. A small stack of papers was set on fire, but that was quickly put out by employees of a neighboring business using a fire extinguisher.

No one was in the office at the time, Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo said, but the incident was caught on security cameras. A note was left with a politically motivated threat, Naranjo said.

“Anyone who wears an American flag as a bandana and then throws a Molotov cocktail … into a building and leaves a note, a threatening note, is a coward,” she said.

Authorities did not release the contents of the note.

The man in the video is also suspected of vandalizing a Travis County administrative building a few hours later, Jennings said.

Anyone with information about the incident or person involved is asked to contact Austin Fire at 512-974-0240.

