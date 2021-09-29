Here's Why This Tesla Superfan Is Calling The Rivian R1T The Best Electric Vehicle He Ever Drove In His Life

If you asked me to design my ideal off-roader prior to MotorTrend's 2022 rivian r1t Trans-America Trail overlanding expedition, I would have called for a powerful, torquey V-8, real four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case, locking differentials, and a trick adaptive suspension. You know, something like the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX we took along as our support rig for our Trans-America Trail journey. But after off-roading our long-term-test Ram back-to-back with the new rivian r1t electric pickup truck, I doubt I will be able to find the same enjoyment that I once did in off-roading a traditional gasoline-powered vehicle. Surprised as I am to write this, electric motors are just plain better off-road hardware than the internal combustion engine (ICE).

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO