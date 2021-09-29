CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why This Tesla Superfan Is Calling The Rivian R1T The Best Electric Vehicle He Ever Drove In His Life

digg.com
 7 days ago

The Tragic Story Behind The Most Isolated 1,000 Square Feet In San Francisco. Hundreds of men lived and died on the tiny rock.

digg.com

MotorTrend Magazine

Shocker: 2022 Rivian R1T Proves Electricity Is Better Than Gasoline for Off-Roading

If you asked me to design my ideal off-roader prior to MotorTrend's 2022 rivian r1t Trans-America Trail overlanding expedition, I would have called for a powerful, torquey V-8, real four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case, locking differentials, and a trick adaptive suspension. You know, something like the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX we took along as our support rig for our Trans-America Trail journey. But after off-roading our long-term-test Ram back-to-back with the new rivian r1t electric pickup truck, I doubt I will be able to find the same enjoyment that I once did in off-roading a traditional gasoline-powered vehicle. Surprised as I am to write this, electric motors are just plain better off-road hardware than the internal combustion engine (ICE).
CARS
KIMT

Rivian is no Tesla. That's exactly what these buyers want

Today Tesla dominates the world of electric vehicles, selling about two of every three EVs sold in the US. It's worth more than twice as much as any other automaker. Teslas are a status symbol and its CEO, Elon Musk, is a celebrity, with 59 million more Twitter followers than the next most popular automotive CEO.
ECONOMY
nsjonline.com

The Rivian R1T Review: Finally, an electric car for the rest of us

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — I drove the new Rivian R1T pickup and it’s fantastic. But before I tell you about it, we have to get into why this truck is such a big deal. Last week, I was sitting around a campfire in the crisp autumnal air when I realized why electric car sales aren’t more robust in the US. I’ve driven most of our currently available electric cars, and they’re workable for many more car buyers than in the past. Charging infrastructure is proliferating, while EVs are better (and cheaper) than ever.
CARS
#Rivian R1t#San Francisco
electrek.co

Rivian R1T first drive: Easily the best pickup I’ve ever driven, both off road and on

Rivian wowed us at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, coming out of stealth mode with a working R1T electric pickup prototype. Fred said at the time:. I am stunned by the specs here. We are talking about a best-case scenario for an all-electric pickup truck. It looks like these guys have really figured out how to take advantage of an electric powertrain to get some great performance in a pickup truck package.
CARS
Fox News

Test Drive: The 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup is a game-changing truck

Pop car quiz: What do Ford, General Motors, Ram and Tesla have in common? Aside from building things with four wheels, of course. Answer: None of them will go down in history as the American brand that put the first mass-market electric pickup into production. That distinction will now and...
CARS
Inverse

Rivian R1T review: One type of driver is going love this electric truck

I drove the new Rivian R1T pickup and it's fantastic. But before I tell you about it, we have to get into something else. Last week, I was sitting around a campfire in the crisp autumnal air when I realized why electric car sales aren't more voluminous in the United States.
CARS
Autoblog

9 cool features of the electric 2022 Rivian R1T pickup

The 2022 Rivian R1T is an electric truck that does basically everything you'd expect from a typical half-ton pickup, while simultaneously offering at least 314 miles of range, a variable-height suspension designed to both improve fuel efficiency and increase available ground clearance, and enough available power to rip off a 0-60 run in 3.0 seconds. Oh, and it tows up to 11,000 pounds. Those credentials seem pretty impressive in their own right.
CARS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Robb Report

Watch the All-Electric Rivian R1T Truck Scale Utah’s Treacherous ‘Hells Gate’ Incline With Ease

If you’re still unconvinced an electric truck can do everything its gas-powered counterpart can, a new video should quell your skepticism. A four-minute clip posted to YouTube earlier this week by user Paddle Pedal Pedals shows the Rivian R1T tackling the infamous Hells Gate in Moab, Utah. And while the craggy incline is a tough ask of even the brawniest off-roader, the startup’s battery-powered pickup was able to scale it with surprising ease. Hells Gate, which is located in the San Flats Recreation Area in eastern Utah, is a rock-covered path that’s known for being steep and treacherous. It’s also, as Autoblog...
UTAH STATE
MotorAuthority

First drive review: 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck climbs to new heights of capability

The burbling of a nearby creek. The whisper of wind in the leaves. Aside from the crush of rock under tires, these are not the sounds typically heard from inside a typical off-road vehicle. The 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck is anything but typical, and when it’s on pavement firing from 0-60 mph in 3.0 seconds, another sound fills the cabin: howls of joy.
CARS
The Verge

Rivian’s R1T electric pickup truck took me to the top of the mountain

Not everyone who buys Rivian’s R1T electric pickup truck will drive it over basketball-sized rocks two miles above sea level. But that experience can be had on the North Fork Swan River trail in Breckenridge, Colorado, which is where the buzzy Amazon and Ford-backed startup gave The Verge and other media outlets one of the first chances to experience the R1T — a sleek, $67,500 luxury four-by-four for affluent-but-still-outdoorsy types that is finally shipping to customers after multiple delays.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Green Car Reports

How to buy an R1T: Rivian adds Membership to the Tesla model

Rivian wants owners of the 2022 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck to be part of a network of eco-conscious adventure seekers. The startup carmaker’s own network spreads from its Florida roots, to offices in Plymouth, Mich., its headquarters in Irvine, Calif., and its first factory in Normal, Ill. To have...
IRVINE, CA
Fox News

Here's how Rivian built the first electric pickup

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
Opelika-Auburn News

Teslas and more show capabilities at electric vehicles meet

Over a dozen members of Auburn’s electric vehicle community showcased their cars and shared their experiences to the public on Wednesday evening. Teslas and more coasted into downtown Auburn, for a meet meant for education. Drivers chatted amongst one another in and around their vehicles and demonstrated their cars’ capabilities to other attendees who didn’t own electric vehicles. The Teslas were joined by makes from other long-time vehicle manufacturers like Volkswagen and Chrysler, which are breaking into the industry.
AUBURN, AL

