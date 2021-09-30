Landscape Photography in Challenging Weather and Light: Quick Help Guide

Many applications like information retrieval, personalization, document categorization, image processing, etc., rely on the computation of similarity or dissimilarity between items. Two items are considered to be similar if the distance between them is less and vice versa. So how do we calculate this distance? Well, each data object (item) can be thought of as an n-dimensional vector where the dimensions are the attributes (features) in the data. The vector representations thereby make it possible to compute the distance between pairs using the standard vector-based similarity measures like the Manhattan distance, Euclidean distance, etc., to name a few. It is during such calculations that the mentions of norms come up. Vector norms occupy an important space in the context of machine learning, and hence in this article, we’ll first understand the basics of a norm, its properties and then go over some of the most common vector norms.

