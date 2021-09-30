Penn State partners on project to help protect coastal communities
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A Penn State researcher is part of a research team that was awarded a four-year, $1.5 million grant through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to study the effects of sea level rise and how it may exacerbate the impact of extreme weather. The overall goal of the project is to help communities adapt and improve their resilience as climate continues to change and extreme weather such as hurricanes and nor’easters continue to increase in terms of frequency and severity. The lead institute for the project is the University of Rhode Island.news.psu.edu
