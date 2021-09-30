Penn State partners on project to help protect coastal communities

Today the developers of the controversial PennEast pipeline project announced they were cancelling the project after being denied necessary water quality permits. PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC’s 116-mile pipeline would have shipped fracked Marcellus Shale gas from Northeast Pennsylvania, across the Delaware River to New Jersey, where it would likely be sold to be burned in foreign countries. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection declined to issue Clean Water Act permits for the project in 2019, citing its potential impacts to water quality. Today PennEast cited their inability to comply with the Clean Water Act as their reason for halting the project. All told, the pipeline would have threatened more than 88 waterways, 44 wetlands, 30 parks, and 33 conservation easements with leaks, explosions and pollution.

