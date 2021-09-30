CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Penn State partners on project to help protect coastal communities

The Daily Collegian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A Penn State researcher is part of a research team that was awarded a four-year, $1.5 million grant through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to study the effects of sea level rise and how it may exacerbate the impact of extreme weather. The overall goal of the project is to help communities adapt and improve their resilience as climate continues to change and extreme weather such as hurricanes and nor’easters continue to increase in terms of frequency and severity. The lead institute for the project is the University of Rhode Island.

news.psu.edu

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Collegian

Penn State community encouraged to remain aware to help support public safety 

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — As Sept. 25 is national “If You See Something, Say Something” Awareness Day and September is National Preparedness Month, Penn State University Police and Public Safety (UPPS) is reminding students, employees and visitors to review the “If you See Something, Say Something” campaign for reporting suspicious activity, sign up for PSUAlert text messages, and familiarize themselves with the University’s official Active Attacker Response Program.
PENN, PA
KRQE News 13

State buys land to help protect the lesser prairie-chicken

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State Game and Fish officials celebrated the ribbon cutting of a new plot of land bought to protect the lesser prairie chicken. The Pipkin Rancho in eastern New Mexico, which is about 7,500 acres, was bought just before Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 30 by 30 order to conserve 30 percent of New Mexico Land and water by 2030.
ANIMALS
carolinacoastonline.com

State environmental agency accepts comments on draft Coastal Habitat Protection Plan

MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality is accepting public comment on the draft Coastal Habitat Protection Plan 2021 amendment and appendix. The CHPP is a longterm strategy to improve coastal fisheries through habitat protection and enhancement efforts. The plan, which must be approved by the Environmental Management Commission, the Marine Fisheries Commission and the Coastal Resources Commission, provides information on habitat distribution and abundance, ecological functions and importance to fish production, status and trends and threats to the habitats. It includes recommendations to address those threats.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
roi-nj.com

Stockton looking for partners in effort to create Coastal Resiliency Institute

Stockton University will move forward to develop partnerships and funding for a Coastal Resiliency Institute and Marine Science Center in Atlantic City, the university announced Monday. A recently complete feasibility study commissioned by the university recommended locating the institute in Absecon Inlet, specifically the Gardner’s Basin area. The study said...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
WTAJ

Penn State students help protect state trees from insect species

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students at Penn State DuBois have partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) to help protect hemlock trees from an invasive insect species. The Biology 220 students made a visit to Bilger’s Rocks Recreation Area near Grampian where they treated 79 Eastern hemlock trees with insecticide […]
PENN, PA
Clearfield Progress

Penn State DuBois students get hands-on experience while protecting state tree

DuBOIS — The Eastern hemlock was officially named Pennsylvania’s state tree in 1931 for a variety of reasons ranging from its prominent presence in forests across the commonwealth to the resources it provided for early settlers building cabins. Now, however, the hemlock is under attack by an invasive species of insect known as the hemlock woolly adelgid, which originated in Asia. Penn State DuBois students in Biology 220 are helping conservation professionals with the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources combat this threat.
DUBOIS, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State alumna helps foster the next generation of journalists

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — With a goal of fostering the next generation of journalists, Adriana Lacy, a 2018 African American studies and journalism alumna, is using her Penn State background to lead a dynamic career in freelance journalism and education. Lacy currently works as a freelancer and educator in Los...
JOURNALISM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Coastal Flooding#The Stuckeman School#Cofunded#The Institutes Of Energy#Penn State#Noaa
thecity.nyc

Lights Out Feared for NYC New Community Solar Projects as State Credits Fade

New York is primed to soak up the sun, but the city’s ability to hit its solar-power targets could be in jeopardy. Tens of millions of dollars in incentives from the state that helps make city-friendly “community solar” developments economically feasible are about a month away from sunsetting for new projects. And that’s threatening clean energy projects on tap for the city — along with the local jobs and energy savings that come with them, solar industry reps say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Extension land-use webinar to focus on agriculture in communities

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The next web-based seminar in Penn State Extension’s land-use series will examine the benefits of agriculture in communities and how to prioritize agriculture in community land use. Presenting the 75-minute webinar at 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 20 will be Christi Powell, extension educator, and Darlene Livingston...
PENN, PA
wessonnews.com

Helping Protect State Waterways

Whether you enjoy boating, fishing, swimming, kayaking, wildlife watching, exploring creeks and streams, or paddling coastal bays and estuaries, Mississippi’s waterways have a lot to offer. But water quality must be maintained for them to function properly and citizens can make the difference. Mississippi boasts approximately 123,000 miles of stream...
POLITICS
mercerme.com

Penn East abandons New Jersey project entirely

Today the developers of the controversial PennEast pipeline project announced they were cancelling the project after being denied necessary water quality permits. PennEast Pipeline Co. LLC’s 116-mile pipeline would have shipped fracked Marcellus Shale gas from Northeast Pennsylvania, across the Delaware River to New Jersey, where it would likely be sold to be burned in foreign countries. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection declined to issue Clean Water Act permits for the project in 2019, citing its potential impacts to water quality. Today PennEast cited their inability to comply with the Clean Water Act as their reason for halting the project. All told, the pipeline would have threatened more than 88 waterways, 44 wetlands, 30 parks, and 33 conservation easements with leaks, explosions and pollution.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
bctv.org

Penn State Extension Master Gardener Project Earns International Recognition

The Berks County Penn State Extension Master Gardener program was recognized for excellence during the 2021 virtual International Master Gardener Conference, hosted by the Virginia Extension Master Gardener Program. The conference is attended by more than a thousand program volunteers from most of the 50 states, Canada, and South Korea.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Lehigh Valley hosts ribbon cutting for $14.4 million campus expansion

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. – Putting the capper on a monumental achievement 18 months in the making, Penn State Lehigh Valley (PSU-LV) celebrated the completion of its $14.4 million campus expansion project Wednesday, Sept. 29, with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on the campus grounds. The invitation-only event was attended by numerous...
EDUCATION
The Daily Collegian

Penn State asks visitors to watch for, help stop spread of spotted lanternfly

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — With Penn State’s academic year and football season underway, thousands of students, families and fans are converging on Happy Valley, and the University wants to make sure they are not bringing with them an unwanted hitchhiker — the spotted lanternfly — a invasive pest that feeds on more than 70 types of plants.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Valley News

Federal agencies partner to conserve coastal California gnatcatcher

SAN DIEGO – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, have developed a Recovery Crediting System for the federally threatened coastal California gnatcatcher (Polioptila californica californica) on non-federal lands in Southern California. The Service listed the gnatcatcher as threatened in 1993, primarily due to habitat loss and fragmentation resulting from urban and agricultural development and other associated factors. The Gnatcatcher RCS will establish new conservation lands contributing to the recovery of the gnatcatcher and increase training flexibility on Southern California Marine Corps installations. “Finalization of the RCS is an important milestone in our cooperative effort to balance wildlife conserv.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Daily Collegian

Two Penn State faculty members named to Governor Wolf's redistricting council

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Lee Ann Banaszak, head of the Department of Political Science and professor of political science and women’s, gender and sexuality studies, and Christopher Fowler, associate professor of geography and director of the Peter R. Gould Center for Geography Education and Outreach, have been named by Governor Tom Wolf to the newly formed Pennsylvania Redistricting Advisory Council.
EDUCATION
The Daily Collegian

Penn State Laureate to visit Behrend Oct. 6

Penn State Laureate Shara McCallum, the Edwin Erle Sparks Professor of English, will visit Penn State Behrend to read from her poetry on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The program, which is free and open to the public, begins at 6 p.m. in Metzgar Center. McCallum has written six books, including “No...
PENN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy