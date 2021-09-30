CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Explore & More Children’s Museum celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

By Kelly Khatib
spectrumlocalnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. — ​It’s Hispanic Heritage Month and there are many ways you can show your appreciation for Hispanic culture in Western New York. All month long, the Explore & More Children’s Museum is highlighting the rich cultural diversity in the Queen City. They’ve teamed up with the Hispanic Heritage Council and other organizations in WNY to host events like Folk Art Fridays that take kids on a journey learning about Hispanic symbols through paint.

