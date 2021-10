I can laugh and I can yell, but I cannot cry. When I am in public, I subdue any sensitive emotions with my sarcastic smirk and horrible humor. Even most of my closest friends have yet to see tears trickle down my cheeks. Even when my despair attempts to spill over, I allow my eyes to drown in the pools in order to hold up such a lying personality. I try to put on an almost invulnerable facade; however, I am unsure whether I am trying to convince others or myself of this fallacy.

