How Frank Ntilikina could haunt Knicks with Mavericks

Despite Tom Thibodeau’s infamous propensity to play starters long minutes, he has always had an affinity for a strong bench. While the 2011 Bulls will be remembered for Derrick Rose’s MVP season, Thibodeau was able to win his first Coach of the Year award partly off the strong play of their bench, lovingly known as the “Bench Mob,” consisting of Knicks’ legends Ronnie Brewer, Kurt Thomas and Taj Gibson, along with C.J. Watson, Ömer Aşik and future All-Star Kyle Korver. The bench’s play was so strong that the Bulls were just 2.8 points per 100 possessions better with Rose on the court, the lowest of any MVP ever. Not that Rose wasn’t impactful — that was still the second-best mark of any rotation player on the team, and the Bulls won his minutes by 8.8 points per 100 possessions. The bench just kept up his MVP-level of play.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO