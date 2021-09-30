EU fears for media freedom in Slovenia as agency chief quits

EU leaders will have a hard discussion on Europe's place in the world at a summit on Tuesday, as they seek unity on how to deal with superpowers China and the United States. The 27 heads of state and government will meet at Brdo Castle in Slovenia, the country that currently holds the EU's rotating presidency. While no concrete outcome is expected, it is the first leaders meeting since June, one senior EU diplomat commenting that "with everything that has happened, that seems ages ago". The dinner takes place on the eve of an EU-Western Balkans summit in which countries to the bloc's east will seek assurances they will one day be admitted to the European Union.

